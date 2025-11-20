Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 1,500,000 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.285 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $427,500.

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company's Quebec based mining projects.

Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and all securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to any required regulatory approvals.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

