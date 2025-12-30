Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") announces that, further to its news release of December 22, 2025, it has issued to Mineral Road Partners Inc. ("MR Partners") an aggregate of 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Unit for total value of $500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling MR Partners to purchase one common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.20 for two years expiring December 29, 2027. All securities issued are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring April 30, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws. In exchange for the Units the Company acquired 2,000,000 common shares of Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) ("Golcap") from MR Partners at a deemed price of $0.25 per Golcap share for total value of $500,000.

The Company relied on applicable exemptions from minority approval and valuation requirements under MI 61-101 given the Company's relationship with MR Partners. MR Partners is a private company that is controlled by Damien Reynolds, the Company's Interim CEO, Executive Chairman and a director of the Company.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Garry Stock

Director and Chairperson of Audit Committee

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279255

Source: Mineral Road Discovery Inc.