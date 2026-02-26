Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap") announces that Garry Stock has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company to replace Mr. Harry Nijjar. Mr. Stock will assume the role of interim CFO while the Company continues its search for a suitable replacement.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Christopher Reynolds
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Golcap Resources Corp.
Telephone: 778-819-3793
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285496
Source: Golcap Resources Corp.
© 2026 Newsfile Corp.