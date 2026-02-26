Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap") announces that Garry Stock has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company to replace Mr. Harry Nijjar. Mr. Stock will assume the role of interim CFO while the Company continues its search for a suitable replacement.

