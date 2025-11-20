

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh McLennan (MMC) has renewed the company's share repurchase program, authorizing management to buy back up to $6 billion of the company's common stock going forward.



This new authorization supersedes all prior ones.



Marsh McLennan is a global professional services firm offering expertise in risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through its four primary businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman.



