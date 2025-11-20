New Prague, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American: ELMD) ("Electromed" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will participate in NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference being held at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Jim Cunniff, Electromed's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 5:00 pm ET.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Electromed's website Events & Presentations, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota, and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com.

