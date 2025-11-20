Anzeige
Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Increases Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, ended August 31, 2025. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

08.31.25

08.31.24

08.31.25

08.31.24

Professional fees - Caldwell

27,662

19,157

91,251

74,669

Professional fees - IQTalent1

3,714

2,894

12,004

11,643

Consolidated professional fees

31,376

22,051

103,255

86,312

Direct expense reimbursements

232

182

802

839

Revenues

31,608

22,233

104,057

87,151

Cost of sales

24,512

17,522

81,044

68,620

Reimbursed direct expenses

232

182

802

839

Gross profit

6,864

4,529

22,211

17,692

Selling, general and administrative expenses2

4,347

4,458

18,364

18,612

Other expense (income)3,4

-

-

112

(7,979

)

Operating profit

2,517

71

3,735

7,059

Finance expenses

118

278

3

810

Earnings (loss) before tax

2,399

(207

)

3,732

6,249

Income tax expense

932

264

1,170

2,061

Net earnings (loss) after tax

1,467

(471

)

2,562

4,188

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.050

$

(0.016

)

$

0.087

$

0.142

Basic earnings (loss) per share adjusted for other expense (income)5

$

0.050

$

(0.016

)

$

0.089

(0.039

)

  1. Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.

  2. Selling, general and administrative expenses include a benefit of $121 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price decrease in the current quarter, compared to an expense of $211 in the same quarter last year.

  3. Other expense of $112 primarily reflects separation costs of $275 related to management staff reductions at IQTalent and a net loss of $324 associated with the sublease of the Caldwell's Toronto office space. These expenses were partially offset by Caldwell's $487 benefit from the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), established by the U.S. government under the CARES Act.

  4. Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first quarter of the prior year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

  5. Non-GAAP measure calculated by excluding tax-adjusted restructuring income from net earnings after tax and dividing by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. This measure allows for enhanced comparability of the current quarter results compared to the same quarter last year. See the following page for the calculation.

"Fiscal 2025 marked a strong return to growth for Caldwell and IQTalent," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "After two years of volatility and suppressed hiring demand, we saw a resilient rebound in both revenue and profitability, capped by an especially strong fourth quarter. Despite ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties, we saw leaders come off the sidelines in the second half of the year. Organizations recognized that delaying decisions carries greater risk than acting decisively, and that shift in sentiment drove increased hiring activity."

"At Caldwell, professional fees were up 44% in the current quarter compared to the prior year, reflecting both higher partner productivity and increased client activity, Beck continued. "Our momentum heading into fiscal 2026 is significantly stronger than a year ago, and we're optimistic about the market and our position within it. We have hired additional new partners and continue to engage with high-calibre professionals who align with our strategy of being a high-performing, elite executive search firm. IQTalent also delivered meaningful improvement in the fourth quarter, with revenue up 28% and a return to profitability. The team's focus on cost discipline and client engagement has strengthened our operating model, giving us greater flexibility and a solid foundation to drive continued profitable performance."

Beck added: "Across both brands, we're focused on growth, operational efficiency, and a disciplined capital allocation strategy to provide returns to our shareholders. We're confident in our ability to deliver state-of-the-art talent solutions to our clients and sustained value for our investors."

Reflecting the company's confidence in its business outlook and cash-flow strength, the Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend to 1.0 cent per Common Share, a 300% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 0.25 cents per Common Share. The dividend will be payable on December 19, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2025. In addition to the dividend increase, the company intends to remain active in the market under its Normal Course Issuer Bid, continuing to repurchase shares as part of its ongoing capital allocation strategy to enhance shareholder value.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The table below reconciles adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to our reported net earnings after tax. Other (income)/ expense was $nil for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024. As a result, adjusted EPS was the same as reported EPS for the period.

Twelve months ended

08.31.25

08.31.24

Net earnings after tax (reported)

2,562

4,188

Less: After-tax other expense (income)1

77

(5,347

)

Adjusted profit

2,639

(1,159

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

29,533,945

29,558,932

Basic profit(loss) per share adjusted for other expense(income)

$

0.089

$

(0.039

)

  1. Calculated by applying Consolidated Caldwell's effective tax rate

Twelve months ended
08.31.25

Twelve months ended
08.31.24

Other expense (income)

112

(7,979)

Adjustment: After tax other expense(income)

35

(2,632)

After tax other expense(income)

77

(5,347)

Tax rate

31.3

33.0

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
($000s Canadian)

As at 'August 31

As at 'August 31

2025

2024

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

16,436

19,634

Term Deposits

4,123

-

Accounts receivable

18,637

12,664

Income taxes receivable

159

177

Unbilled revenue

9,248

5,859

Finance lease receivable

323

-

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,568

2,327

52,494

40,661

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and other assets

312

276

Investments

1,601

1,682

Advances

1,028

904

Deferred income taxes

6,624

6,851

Property and equipment

1,131

1,698

Right-of-use assets

4,623

5,406

Finance lease receivable

1,562

-

Intangible assets

34

88

Goodwill

11,357

11,186

Total Assets

80,766

68,752

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

3,263

3,409

Dividend payable

74

-

Deferred Revenue

3,846

-

Compensation payable

30,771

26,023

Lease liability

1,731

1,644

39,685

31,076

Non-Current liabilities

Compensation payable

671

692

Lease liability

5,438

4,858

45,794

36,626

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

15,346

15,392

Contributed surplus

15,770

15,541

Treasury shares

(2

)

-

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,201

1,802

Retained Earnings (Deficit)

1,657

(609

)

Total equity

34,972

32,126

Total liabilities and equity

80,766

68,752

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
($000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Twelve months ended

31-Aug-25

31-Aug-24

Revenues

Professional fees

103,255

86,312

Direct expense reimbursements

802

839

104,057

87,151

Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales

81,044

68,620

Reimbursed direct expenses

802

839

81,846

69,459

Gross Profit

22,211

17,692

Selling, general and administrative

18,364

18,612

Other expense/(income)

112

(7,979

)

18,476

10,633

Operating Profit

3,735

7,059

Finance expense (income)

Interest expense on lease liability

388

715

Investment and other income

(396

)

(133

)

Foreign exchange loss

11

228

Earnings before income tax

3,732

6,249

Income tax expense

1,170

2,061

Net earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company

2,562

4,188

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.087

$

0.142

Diluted

$

0.086

$

0.141

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Twelve months ended

31-Aug-25

31-Aug-24

Net earnings for the period

2,562

4,188

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

(Loss) gain on marketable securities

(1

)

35

Cumulative translation adjustment

400

(80

)

Comprehensive earnings for the period attributable to owners of the company

2,961

4,143

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
($000s Canadian)

Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Retained Earnings (Deficit)

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Treasury Shares

Cumulative Translation Adjustment

(Loss)Gain on Marketable Securities

Total Equity

Balance - August 31, 2023

(4,797

)

15,392

15,282

-

1,886

(39

)

27,724

Net earnings for the year months ended August 31, 2024

4,188

-

-

-

-

-

4,188

Share-based payment expense

-

-

259

-

-

-

259

Gain on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

-

35

35

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(80

)

-

(80

)

Balance - August 31, 2024

(609

)

15,392

15,541

-

1,806

(4

)

32,126

Balance - August 31, 2024

(609

)

15,392

15,541

-

1,806

(4

)

32,126

Net earnings for the year months ended August 31, 2025

2,562

-

-

-

-

-

2,562

Share-based payment expense

-

-

259

-

-

-

259

Dividend payments declared

(296

)

-

-

-

-

(296

)

Loss on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

-

(1

)

(1

)

Shares Cancelled

-

(46

)

(30

)

-

-

(76

)

Treasury Shares

-

-

-

(2

)

-

-

(2

)

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

400

-

400

Balance - August 31, 2025

1,657

15,346

15,770

(2

)

2,206

(5

)

34,972

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
($000s Canadian)

Twelve months ended

August 31, 2025

August 31, 2024

Cash flow provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net earnings for the period

2,562

4,188

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

414

428

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,316

1,586

Amortization of intangible assets

56

55

Amortization of advances

800

643

Interest expense on lease liabilities

388

715

Share based payment expense

259

259

Gain on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans

(44

)

(34

)

Gain related to equity securities obtained through search activities

-

(28

)

Losses related to equity accounted associate

113

412

Impairment of fixed assets

560

-

Net gain on recognition of finance lease receivable

(381

)

-

Net gain on lease modification

-

(7,741

)

Changes in working capital

(2,414

)

749

Net cash generated from operating activities

3,629

1,232

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(391

)

(460

)

Payment of advances

(1,386

)

(1,210

)

Repayment of advances

1,068

-

Sale of marketable securities

-

68

Purchase of term deposits

(4,123

)

-

Purchase of marketable securities

-

(64

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,832

)

(1,666

)

Financing activities

Payment of lease liabilities

(1,766

)

(1,930

)

Payment of dividends

(222

)

-

Purchase of treasury shares

(78

)

-

Sublease payments received

-

16

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,066

)

(1,914

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

71

(71

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(3,198

)

(2,419

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

19,634

22,053

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

16,436

19,634

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



