Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Expands Global Financial Services and Real Estate Capabilities with Addition of Ben Sturnham as Partner

LONDON, UK AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Ben Sturnham as a Partner in the firm's Financial Services and Real Estate practices. Based in London, Sturnham advises clients on board and C-suite recruitment across the full breadth of the real estate, financial services, and real estate finance sectors in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. With more than two decades of global experience in executive search, leadership assessment, and organizational development, Sturnham is known for helping investors, lenders, and operators build high-performing leadership teams.

London-based Partner Ben Sturnham strengthens Caldwell's global Financial Services and Real Estate practices

"Ben is a deeply respected search professional whose insight, credibility, and sector knowledge make him an exceptional advisor to clients across the financial services and real estate capital ecosystem," said Glenn Buggy and Paul Heller, global managing partners of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "His appointment meaningfully strengthens the connective tissue between our practices and expands our ability to support clients across global markets. We are very pleased to welcome him."

Sturnham's experience spans private equity firms, REITs, sovereign wealth funds, housebuilders, institutional investors, investment banks, and real estate advisory platforms. His work covers the entire real estate value chain, including capital raising, investment management, development, operations, and asset optimization across residential, hospitality, commercial, retail, industrial, and mixed-use sectors. Prior to joining Caldwell, he was a senior client partner in the real estate practice of a global executive search firm and earlier helped build the real estate division of an Australian executive search boutique. He began his professional career as a rugby player, representing Saracens, Bath, and England at the international level.

Sturnham is a long-standing member of The King's Trust Built Environment Leadership Group and actively supports several charitable initiatives.

"This is an important addition to Caldwell as we continue to grow our platform and expand our capability across both financial services and real estate," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Ben's understanding of the full real estate lifecycle, capital markets dynamics, and the investment landscape will further enhance our ability to help clients design and build extraordinary leadership teams who change the world."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-expands-global-financial-services-and-real-estate-capab-1113794