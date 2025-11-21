Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today informs its shareholders that a Combined General Meeting will be held on December 11, 2025, at 10:00 am CET at the Mercure Lyon Centre Château Perrache Hotel, located at 12 Cours de Verdun-Rambaud Esplanade de la Gare, 69002 Lyon, and provides information on voting procedures.

All preparatory documents and information related to this General Meeting are available to shareholders under legal and regulatory conditions and can be accessed on the Company's website in the "Annual General Meeting Documents" section.

In accordance with current regulations, Poxel shareholders may cast their votes before the General Meeting, starting from November 26, 2025, by mail, proxy, or electronically, following the instructions in the meeting notice published in the BALO on November 5, 2025, and reproduced in the convening notice which will be published on November 26, 2025.

The option to vote or grant proxy electronically is available via the secure voting platform Votacess, which will open on November 26, 2025, at 9:00 am (Paris time) and close on December 10, 2025, at 3:00 pm (Paris time).

Voting instructions are also detailed in the practical guide available to shareholders on the Company's website.

For any questions regarding voting procedures, you may contact the Investor Relations team by email: investors@poxelpharma.com.

Shareholders willing to follow the General Meeting but unable to attend in person are invited to connect via the following link (the General Meeting will be held in French): click here.

This live broadcast of the General Meeting will not allow remote voting or questions via the chat feature on the platform used.

A replay of the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website after the meeting.

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of MASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is now marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, and Tokyo, Japan.

