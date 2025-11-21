

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UGI Corp. (UGI) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$13.00 million



The company's bottom line totaled -$13.00 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$273.00 million, or -$1.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $1.197 billion from $1.242 billion last year.



UGI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$13.00 Mln. vs. -$273.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.06 vs. -$1.27 last year. -Revenue: $1.197 Bln vs. $1.242 Bln last year.



FY26 EPS Guidance $2.90 - $3.15



