

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.0 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and up from 2.9 percent in September.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation was up 0.4 percent - up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.



Core CPI was up 3.0 percent on year - matching forecasts and up from 2.9 percent a month earlier.



