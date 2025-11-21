

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $511.935 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $488.808 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $5.600 billion from $5.071 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $511.935 Mln. vs. $488.808 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $5.600 Bln vs. $5.071 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.77 to $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $6.38 to $6.46



