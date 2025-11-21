

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback fell to 1.1549 against the euro, 1.3123 against the pound and 0.8048 against the franc, from an early 2-week high of 1.1502, fresh 2-week high of 1.3037 and nearly a 2-week high of 0.8078, respectively.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.19 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound and 0.78 against the franc.



