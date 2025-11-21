

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics announced the appointment of TM Roh as Chief Executive Officer and Head of the Device eXperience Division. He will serve alongside Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of the Device Solutions Division, with both executives leading the company as co-CEOs.



Roh will continue to oversee the Company's mobile business as Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, while Vice Chairman Jun will remain as Head of Memory Business.



The company named Janghyun Yoon as President, Chief Technology Officer of DX Division and Head of Samsung Research, and Hongkun Park as Head of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT).



Yoon was previously the CEO of Samsung Venture Investment. Prior to Samsung Venture Investment, he was responsible for software platforms as well as IoT and Tizen development at the MX Business.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News