

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTSKF) on Friday announced the launch of Nexletol in Japan for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and familial hypercholesterolemia.



In 2020, Otsuka had acquired development and commercialization rights for Nexletol in Japan through an agreement with Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.



Approved in Japan in September, Nexletol is already marketed for hypercholesterolemia in several regions around the world, including the United States and Europe.



