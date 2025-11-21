

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 1.7916 against the euro and a 2-day low of 101.24 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7902 and 101.42, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6441, 0.9076 and 1.1513 from recent highs of 0.6458, 0.9097 and 1.1545, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.80 against the euro, 99.00 against the yen, 0.62 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.13 against the kiwi.



