Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTCID: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce, further to its news release on November 13, 2025, the closing of an option agreement with an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") to acquire the "Sisson West Tungsten Project" in New Brunswick and the "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec (the "Properties"). The "Sisson West Tungsten Project" consists of approximately 4,000 contiguous acres prospective for Tungsten which directly borders the Sisson Tungsten Mine in New Brunswick and the "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec consists of approx. 9000 acres prospective for rare earths. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Makenita's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the company's property.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources Inc stated, "We are pleased to close on both of these exciting new projects. Rare earths have been thrust in the global spotlight in the past few months so the timing for this new acquisition is ideal. Also, Prime Minister Mark Carney has just made the "Sisson Tungsten Mine" a "Nation Building Project" and Makenita's new project directly borders this mine (figure 1). We anticipate being active on these claims in the short term and with only 33 million shares outstanding the structure is intact for immediate and future growth."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11165/275416_b99e708064682811_002full.jpg

Pursuant to the terms of the option agreement, the Company shall have the exclusive right and option to earn a 100% interest in the Properties from the Vendor in consideration for the issuance of a total of 3,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, the issuance of 1,500,000 transferrable warrants exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of three years from the issuance date, and by making cash payment in the amount of $30,000 as set out below:

To pay $30,000, issue 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, and issue 1,000,000 warrants to the Vendor within seven (7) business days of signing the option agreement; To issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and issue 500,000 to the Vendor within four (4) months of signing the option agreement; and To issue 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to the Vendor within eight (8) months of signing the option agreement.

All shares and warrants issued will have a standard hold period of four months plus a day.

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275416

SOURCE: Makenita Resources Inc.