Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) wishes to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with an arm's length lender to borrow $200,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan is unsecured and bears interest of 8% per annum. The term of the loan will be twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Loan or three (3) business days following a written notice of the Company that the Company has raised a minimum of five hundred thousand dollars through one or more equity or debt financings. Loan interest will be paid every six months. Loan interest payment for the first six months will be paid on or before the 5th day after the advance of the Loan proceeds.

Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Company will issue 2,220,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") to the lender on or before the 5th day after the advance of the Loan proceeds. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share for a period of five years.

Closing of the Loan is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals. Warrants and Warrant Shares issuable in connection with the Loan shall be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one day in compliance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange policies.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

