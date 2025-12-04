Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTCID: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) wishes to announce that it has more than doubled its landholdings on the "Sisson West Tungsten Project" in New Brunswick, Canada. The "Sisson West Tungsten Project" now consists of approximately 9,400 contiguous acres prospective for Tungsten which directly borders the Sisson Tungsten Mine in New Brunswick. On November 13,th the Sisson Tungsten Mine was just chosen by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, as one of the first "Nation-Building Projects.1" Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Makenita's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the company's property.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources Inc, stated, "We are very pleased to more than double our footprint on the "Sisson West Tungsten Project" at a time when the price of tungsten is near year highs, up more than 100 percent this year according to Fastmarkets2. When you couple this massive increase in the tungsten price, with the fact that Prime Minister Mark Carney has just chosen the Sisson Tungsten Mine directly bordering us as one the first 'Nation-Building Projects," as well as the small share count of just over 30 million, management feels that Makenita is shaping up to have a very active 2026. We expect to be active on our projects in the coming weeks and management has a very strong conviction for corporate growth in 2026."

Figure 1. Sisson West Tungsten Project

This new acreage was acquired via staking.

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

