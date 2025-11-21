Hennes & Mauritz AB: H&M decides to buy back own shares for SEK 1 billion

PRESS RELEASE 21 NOVEMBER 2025

The board of directors of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has decided to utilise the authorisation granted by the 2025 annual general meeting to acquire the company's own class B shares, in order to transfer capital to the shareholders and adjust the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks will be carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (known as the Safe Harbour Regulation). Acquisitions of shares will be conducted by an investment firm or credit institution that makes its trading decisions regarding the timing of the acquisitions of H&M's shares independently of H&M.

The purpose of the buybacks is to distribute surplus liquidity and thereby adjust H&M's capital structure by reducing its capital. Accordingly, the board of directors intends to propose to the 2026 annual general meeting that the repurchased shares are cancelled. It is intended that the reduction in share capital will be accompanied by a corresponding bonus issue so that the level of share capital is restored.

The share buybacks are subject to the following terms:

Buybacks are to take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rule Book for Issuers, MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.

The shares shall be purchased at a per-share price within the price range (spread) on Nasdaq Stockholm applicable from time to time, meaning the spread between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price prevailing and disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time.

The maximum cumulative purchase amount is SEK 1 billion. In accordance with the Swedish Companies Act, H&M may not buy more shares than would bring H&M's holding of own shares to 10 percent of the shares in H&M.

The programme begins on 21 November 2025 and will continue until no later than 28 January 2026.

Payment for the shares is to be made in cash.

The total number of shares in H&M, including treasury shares, as at 21 November 2025 is 1,604,491,375 shares, of which 194,400,000 are class A shares and 1,410,091,375 are class B shares. The number of shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares, is 1,603,391,375. H&M currently holds 1,100,000 shares in treasury that were acquired between 26 June 2025 and 17 July 2025 to ensure the delivery of class B shares to the participants in the company's long-term incentive program (LTIP).

Contact:

Joseph Ahlberg, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 73 465 93 92

E-mail: joseph.ahlberg@hm.com

