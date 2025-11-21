Lundin Gold Inc.: Lundin Gold Drills 491.62 G/t Au Over 5.20m; Exploration Confirms Larger Mineralized Systems At Both Fdns And Fdn East

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") announces strong results from its conversion and near-mine exploration drilling programs at its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. The Company has completed the 2025 conversion program at Fruta del Norte South ("FDNS") on a portion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource, advancing engineering studies toward an initial Mineral Reserve estimate in early 2026. In addition, exploration drilling continues to return strong results at FDNS and FDN East, confirming larger mineralized systems and providing confidence in their potential for future growth. Highlights from drilling programs at FDNS and FDN East are outlined below, with detailed results provided in Appendix 1. PDF Version
Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "I'm pleased to report outstanding results from our 2025 programs, which continue to demonstrate the significant potential around Fruta del Norte. At FDNS, the conversion program achieved the highest-grade intercept ever drilled, a major milestone as we advance toward an initial Mineral Reserve estimate early next year--less than two years since discovery. Exploration drilling also confirms that FDNS is a larger mineralized system and now, FDN East emerges as a new epithermal vein deposit near existing infrastructure, offering meaningful upside. Based on these successes as well as the results on the emerging porphyries, we expanded our 2025 drilling program to a minimum of 120,000 metres with 17 rigs, the largest program ever undertaken on the FDN land package."
FDNS Conversion Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):
- Drill hole FDN-C25-305 intersected 491.62 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 5.20m from 40.60m, including:
- 2,286 g/t Au over 1.10m
- Drill hole FDN-C25-260 intersected 41.46 g/t Au over 6.30m from 59.60m, including:
- 469.0 g/t Au over 0.50m
- Drill hole FDN-C25-261 intersected 22.76 g/t Au over 10.50m from 80.0m, including:
- 83.38 g/t Au over 1.95m
- Drill hole FDN-C25-259 intersected 33.71 g/t Au over 6.30m from 38.90m, including:
- 485.0 g/t Au over 0.40m
Drill results confirmed the gold mineralization with several outstanding intercepts and defined new mineralized zones within the main vein system. The 2025 conversion program targeted a portion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource. Engineering studies and mine design are well advanced to support an initial Mineral Reserve estimate in Q1 2026 as well as inclusion into FDN's long term mine plan.
FDNS Exploration Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):
- Drill hole UGE-S-25-338 intersected 23.23 g/t Au over 7.70m from 51.35m, including:
- 329.0 g/t Au over 0.40m
- Drill hole FDN-C25-325 intersected 55.78 g/t Au over 3.15m from 283.45m, including:
- 256.0 g/t Au over 0.65
Exploration drilling at FDNS continues to return strong results and has expanded the limits of the deposit and confirmed a larger mineralized system than previously understood, providing confidence in further growth potential.
FDN East Exploration Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):
- Drill hole UGE-E-25-328 intersected 14.10 g/t Au over 10.80 m from 332.00m including:
- 56.09 g/t Au over 2.40m
- Drill hole UGE-E-25-360 intersected 9.27 g/t Au over 15.05m from 226.35m, including:
- 17.51 g/t Au over 4.20m
The initial geological model reveals an emerging epithermal vein-type deposit located approximately 100 metres east of FDN's current underground infrastructure. Recent intercepts highlight meaningful potential for further growth, with multiple subparallel veins extending 500 metres along the north-south direction and remains open for expansion.
DRILLING PROGRAMS
Lundin Gold's near-mine exploration strategy is focused on extending mine life by identifying and delineating new mineralized zones close to FDN's operations. Over recent years, these programs have driven resource growth and led to the discovery of new sectors, contributing to Mineral Reserve expansion since commercial production was achieved, ultimately resulting in successful Reserve replacement in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, underground drilling prioritized conversion of Inferred Resources at FDNS while continuing exploration along its extensions and at FDN East (see Figure 1).
Earlier in the year, the Company expanded its 2025 drilling program from 80,000 metres to a minimum of 120,000 metres, reflecting recent exploration success. Seventeen rigs are currently active across conversion and near-mine exploration programs, marking the largest drill program ever undertaken on the FDN land package.
FDNS
Since January, underground drilling at FDNS has focused on converting Inferred Resources to Indicated status, with the ultimate goal of integrating the deposit into FDN's long-term mine plan in 2026. The program also targeted areas for potential expansion.
Discovered in 2024, FDNS is an epithermal vein system located along the southern limit of FDN and currently hosts an Inferred Resource of approximately 2.09 Moz from 12.35 Mt at an average grade of 5.25 g/t Au. For details on FDN's Mineral Reserve and Resource estimate as at December 31, 2024, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2025 (the "AIF"), available at www.sedarplus.ca.
During the past several months, conversion and expansion drilling advanced significantly, with 16,282 metres drilled across 97 holes. Results have improved confidence in the geological model, confirmed continuity of mineralization, and defined higher-grade zones within the vein system (see Figures 1 and 2). Notably, hole FDN-C25-305 returned 491.62 g/t Au over 5.20m, including 2,286 g/t Au over 1.10m, the highest-grade intercept ever recorded at FDNS. Assay results are presented in Table 1.
Exploration drilling also confirmed mineralization continuity beyond FDNS's eastern and southern limits (Figures 1 and 2). For example, UGE-S-25-338 (23.23 g/t Au over 7.70m) and FDN-C25-325 (55.78 g/t Au over 3.15m) defined new high-grade veins and indicate further potential in these sectors. Complete assay results received to date are presented in Tables 1 and 3; some results remain pending.
All results are being incorporated into the geological model and will support the initial Mineral Reserve and updated Mineral Resource estimate in Q1 2026, while conversion and exploration drilling continues. Mine engineering work is also advancing to evaluate geotechnical, metallurgical, and infrastructure requirements for integration into FDN's 2026 long-term mine plan.
FDN EAST
At FDN East, exploration continues to define and expand a new buried epithermal vein system located approximately 100 metres east of FDN's existing underground infrastructure. Since its discovery, drilling has delineated multiple subparallel veins trending north-south over a strike length of approximately 500 metres, which remains open (see Figure 3).
The most recent drilling results continues to confirm the continuity of the gold mineralization with wider mineralized zones in distinct sectors of the system (Figure 3). Drill holes UGE-E-25-328 (14.10 g/t Au over 10.80m and 23.91 g/t Au over 4.85m) and drill hole UGE-E-25-360 (9.27 g/t Au over 15.05m) yielded some of the most notable results ever recorded at FDN East. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDN East are presented in Table 2.
These results support our initial geological model, which indicates an emerging epithermal vein-type deposit with meaningful potential for future growth. A second drill rig has been mobilized to accelerate delineation along the system's extensions. Assay results are presented in Table 2.
Figure 1: Map showing FDN deposit, the FDN East target and FDNS selected drilling results
Figure 2: Map showing FDN and FDNS deposit with selected FDNS conversion and exploration drilling results
Figure 3: Map showing FDNS, FDNS deposit and FDN East with selected FDN East drilling results
Qualified Persons and Technical Notes
The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's AIF.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.
The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.
Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on November 20th 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.
This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's AIF.
Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; reliability of power supply; tax changes in Ecuador; security; availability of workforce and labour relations; mining operations; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; infrastructure; regulatory risk; government or regulatory approvals; forecasts relating to production and costs; gold price; dependence on a single mine; shortages of critical resources; climate change; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; dividends; information systems and cyber security; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.
APPENDIX 1
Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au>14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
FDN-C25-249
114.60
117.70
3.10
2.68
5.12
1.38
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-249
125.70
128.45
2.75
2.25
7.22
11.86
FDN-C25-249
135.70
143.40
7.70
6.31
12.20
5.95
Including
139.65
140.80
1.15
0.94
20.22
7.62
FDN-C25-249
145.40
153.40
8.00
6.55
4.07
1.70
Including
151.40
153.40
2.00
1.64
9.34
1.65
FDN-C25-249
203.00
205.90
2.90
2.63
7.91
6.38
FDN-C25-249
207.80
211.30
3.50
3.17
13.29
9.40
Including
207.80
208.80
1.00
0.91
21.50
6.00
FDN-C25-249
215.95
219.80
3.85
3.49
6.45
1.55
FDN-C25-250
95.20
100.40
5.20
4.71
4.61
2.23
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
98.10
99.00
0.90
0.82
9.45
1.80
FDN-C25-250
183.25
186.55
3.30
2.86
5.86
1.55
FDN-C25-250
199.30
202.85
3.55
3.07
6.66
2.75
FDN-C25-250
210.60
215.20
4.60
3.98
6.77
1.21
Including
211.60
212.50
0.90
0.78
17.50
1.40
FDN-C25-251
42.00
47.00
5.00
3.54
3.45
2.88
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
FDN-C25-251
52.00
56.00
4.00
3.06
3.59
1.78
FDN-C25-251
61.00
68.00
7.00
5.36
4.45
1.20
FDN-C25-251
86.20
98.70
12.50
8.84
4.29
1.23
Including
91.30
94.40
3.10
2.19
6.16
1.20
Including
97.35
98.70
1.35
0.95
8.48
1.26
FDN-C25-251
102.05
109.10
7.05
5.40
3.62
3.00
FDN-C25-251
123.75
128.80
5.05
3.87
6.68
2.58
FDN-C25-251
151.50
165.40
13.90
10.65
7.33
3.02
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-252
3.55
6.80
3.25
3.05
4.94
10.25
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-252
57.20
61.20
4.00
3.76
5.71
8.10
Including
58.20
60.10
1.90
1.79
10.11
7.27
FDN-C25-253
123.20
127.30
4.10
2.35
4.20
16.68
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-254
101.60
104.15
2.55
2.31
6.24
2.88
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
101.60
102.65
1.05
0.95
14.55
5.00
FDN-C25-255
3.40
7.00
3.60
3.12
7.54
8.23
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
5.50
6.25
0.75
0.65
13.45
10.90
FDN-C25-255
11.35
14.05
2.70
2.54
6.48
7.01
Including
13.15
14.05
0.90
0.85
12.00
11.70
FDN-C25-255
29.50
34.00
4.50
4.35
4.21
7.10
Including
29.50
30.35
0.85
0.82
10.75
6.50
FDN-C25-255
44.40
47.50
3.10
3.05
10.66
8.25
FDN-C25-255
62.50
65.80
3.30
3.25
29.90
68.18
Including
64.20
65.80
1.60
1.58
58.95
116.45
FDN-C25-257
38.90
42.50
3.60
3.48
4.57
4.54
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
39.90
40.90
1.00
0.97
11.00
6.70
FDN-C25-257
48.00
55.45
7.45
7.42
4.60
6.04
Including
48.00
49.80
1.80
1.79
10.23
8.77
FDN-C25-257
131.05
137.00
5.95
5.59
10.42
6.09
Including
134.60
137.00
2.40
2.26
19.01
7.49
FDN-C25-258
25.40
27.80
2.40
1.70
58.51
22.47
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
25.40
26.05
0.65
0.46
212.00
66.70
FDN-C25-259
38.90
45.20
6.30
5.92
33.71
14.48
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
44.80
45.20
0.40
0.38
485.00
136.00
FDN-C25-259
67.75
72.50
4.75
4.75
16.59
17.06
Including
68.90
70.80
1.90
1.90
37.35
22.04
FDN-C25-259
94.00
99.00
5.00
4.53
4.22
5.10
Including
94.00
95.00
1.00
0.91
15.80
8.30
FDN-C25-260
34.95
36.90
1.95
1.25
8.79
34.67
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-260
59.60
65.90
6.30
5.16
41.46
25.01
Including
63.60
64.10
0.50
0.41
469.00
207.00
FDN-C25-260
70.20
73.40
3.20
2.62
4.61
8.50
FDN-C25-260
77.80
81.90
4.10
3.14
10.61
12.10
Including
77.80
78.60
0.80
0.61
25.50
31.00
FDN-C25-260
81.45
81.90
0.45
0.34
34.50
20.00
FDN-C25-260
84.45
87.60
3.15
2.96
33.20
21.44
Including
85.45
86.00
0.55
0.52
180.00
91.70
FDN-C25-260
122.90
127.05
4.15
2.08
3.89
4.32
Including
126.65
127.05
0.40
0.20
10.60
8.10
FDN-C25-261
2.00
3.75
1.75
1.43
14.24
7.64
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
2.00
2.90
0.90
0.74
24.40
10.80
FDN-C25-261
10.55
16.95
6.40
4.90
5.97
10.39
Including
10.55
11.05
0.50
0.38
20.30
12.40
Including
12.55
13.15
0.60
0.46
20.90
32.00
FDN-C25-261
25.00
28.30
3.30
3.25
50.98
10.52
Including
26.30
27.40
1.10
1.08
146.50
18.00
FDN-C25-261
60.70
61.80
1.10
1.08
14.10
7.10
FDN-C25-261
80.00
90.50
10.50
9.09
22.76
14.07
Including
80.00
81.95
1.95
1.69
83.38
43.30
Including
89.60
90.50
0.90
0.78
41.40
17.60
FDN-C25-262
50.85
53.40
2.55
0.87
7.08
8.02
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
52.75
53.40
0.65
0.22
20.40
15.30
FDN-C25-262
60.30
64.35
4.05
1.39
5.81
40.00
Including
60.30
61.10
0.80
0.27
15.20
130.00
FDN-C25-262
74.90
77.90
3.00
1.93
18.72
9.76
Including
75.40
76.75
1.35
0.87
38.84
15.93
FDN-C25-262
111.70
116.95
5.25
3.71
4.35
6.52
Including
111.70
112.50
0.80
0.57
12.55
4.30
FDN-C25-262
119.75
123.70
3.95
2.79
10.44
6.87
Including
122.35
123.70
1.35
0.95
24.64
12.54
FDN-C25-262
154.65
158.90
4.25
2.73
4.37
5.08
FDN-C25-263
4.40
7.80
3.40
3.39
8.14
7.80
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-263
16.00
24.40
8.40
5.94
3.12
6.79
Including
17.70
18.50
0.80
0.57
6.41
19.10
Including
23.55
24.40
0.85
0.60
7.85
9.45
FDN-C25-263
36.20
40.20
4.00
3.46
29.55
21.98
Including
37.65
39.30
1.65
1.43
53.50
39.14
FDN-C25-263
101.90
104.10
2.20
2.17
6.63
4.25
FDN-C25-263
137.20
138.60
1.40
1.32
14.18
7.64
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
137.20
137.60
0.40
0.38
48.50
17.40
FDN-C25-263
143.50
145.40
1.90
1.79
38.53
11.28
FDN-C25-263
170.70
171.70
1.00
0.64
26.50
5.40
FDN-C25-264
26.85
30.75
3.90
3.89
9.18
7.50
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
29.90
30.75
0.85
0.85
35.70
12.80
FDN-C25-264
36.40
39.00
2.60
2.59
5.89
6.97
Including
37.30
37.95
0.65
0.65
16.35
7.60
FDN-C25-264
40.10
45.60
5.50
5.42
6.89
6.29
Including
44.00
45.60
1.60
1.58
12.36
8.56
FDN-C25-264
73.60
75.70
2.10
2.07
47.00
45.77
Including
73.60
74.70
1.10
1.08
87.80
84.20
FDN-C25-264
94.60
99.30
4.70
4.63
7.55
11.64
Including
97.90
99.30
1.40
1.38
18.27
28.01
FDN-C25-265
45.60
46.90
1.30
1.28
12.44
33.78
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-265
55.50
61.40
5.90
5.88
7.26
11.86
Including
56.30
57.75
1.45
1.44
22.54
21.10
FDN-C25-265
100.45
105.20
4.75
4.30
27.77
49.59
Including
104.80
105.20
0.40
0.36
267.00
113.00
FDN-C25-265
113.60
117.55
3.95
3.58
6.65
12.37
FDN-C25-266
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-267
0.00
4.25
4.25
4.19
4.25
5.69
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
2.00
2.90
0.90
0.89
9.40
7.20
FDN-C25-267
24.60
28.45
3.85
3.84
45.45
13.37
Including
26.80
27.45
0.65
0.65
263.00
61.90
FDN-C25-268
136.00
138.30
2.30
2.29
7.72
5.73
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-268
141.15
144.00
2.85
2.81
35.66
26.44
Including
142.00
143.00
1.00
0.98
88.00
48.90
FDN-C25-269
34.70
37.80
3.10
2.37
8.72
6.19
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
35.75
36.85
1.10
0.84
21.90
9.80
FDN-C25-269
71.70
76.05
4.35
2.80
8.82
8.33
Including
74.80
76.05
1.25
0.80
25.04
16.47
FDN-C25-270
15.70
22.30
6.60
4.24
7.07
8.29
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
19.85
21.35
1.50
0.96
11.98
14.86
FDN-C25-270
36.95
38.50
1.55
1.46
13.09
3.60
FDN-C25-270
53.95
56.80
2.85
2.18
14.54
21.38
Including
53.95
54.80
0.85
0.65
45.30
23.80
FDN-C25-271
21.75
23.50
1.75
1.43
19.18
9.21
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-271
36.50
39.90
3.40
3.19
6.23
8.99
Including
36.50
37.65
1.15
1.08
12.25
8.70
FDN-C25-272
0.00
6.60
6.60
5.06
12.09
51.90
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
0.00
3.70
3.70
2.83
19.96
62.31
FDN-C25-272
14.05
17.70
3.65
2.80
5.88
13.73
Including
16.95
17.70
0.75
0.57
15.95
13.40
FDN-C25-272
54.85
59.45
4.60
2.30
4.48
38.49
Including
58.85
59.45
0.60
0.30
16.40
170.00
FDN-C25-272
76.80
78.70
1.90
0.80
35.39
24.44
Including
76.80
77.65
0.85
0.36
77.30
46.60
FDN-C25-273
9.40
13.35
3.95
2.79
5.97
30.19
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
12.15
13.35
1.20
0.85
12.74
11.53
FDN-C25-273
25.90
29.00
3.10
2.19
5.16
8.81
Including
25.90
27.20
1.30
0.92
9.58
10.65
FDN-C25-273
63.85
71.95
8.10
2.77
7.08
19.11
Including
69.05
71.95
2.90
0.99
11.27
32.52
FDN-C25-273
83.60
87.95
4.35
2.18
6.04
21.48
Including
83.60
85.55
1.95
0.98
11.90
37.30
FDN-C25-273
132.35
135.10
2.75
1.38
9.64
9.11
Including
133.15
134.10
0.95
0.48
26.60
15.00
FDN-C25-273
149.60
153.60
4.00
3.46
4.94
26.35
Including
151.00
151.60
0.60
0.52
19.25
82.40
FDN-C25-273
157.80
159.95
2.15
1.86
16.66
28.98
Including
158.20
159.15
0.95
0.82
36.00
23.70
FDN-C25-274
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-275
32.50
35.90
3.40
2.94
26.14
11.00
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
32.50
32.90
0.40
0.35
113.50
49.20
Including
33.90
34.75
0.85
0.74
41.70
14.10
FDN-C25-275
121.80
125.50
3.70
3.64
9.17
95.95
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
121.80
122.60
0.80
0.79
30.90
93.20
FDN-C25-276
173.20
176.80
3.60
2.95
5.95
140.89
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
174.10
174.90
0.80
0.66
13.30
12.80
FDN-C25-277
97.80
100.00
2.20
1.99
31.04
165.04
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
97.80
98.80
1.00
0.91
44.70
224.00
FDN-C25-278
13.10
16.05
2.95
2.42
40.53
7.18
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
14.10
14.70
0.60
0.49
192.50
24.10
FDN-C25-278
168.00
169.95
1.95
1.83
7.36
12.90
Including
169.25
169.95
0.70
0.66
17.85
16.40
FDN-C25-279
65.55
69.05
3.50
2.25
33.35
15.23
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
66.50
68.50
2.00
1.29
57.14
19.79
FDN-C25-279
97.85
100.10
2.25
1.29
7.93
6.61
Including
97.85
98.70
0.85
0.49
16.05
8.10
FDN-C25-280
78.60
83.60
5.00
2.11
5.34
2.47
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-280
84.45
87.70
3.25
1.11
8.82
3.85
Including
84.45
84.95
0.50
0.17
16.40
4.20
FDN-C25-280
89.75
93.85
4.10
1.40
22.26
7.92
Including
90.40
92.10
1.70
0.58
37.00
11.11
FDN-C25-281
93.30
95.30
2.00
0.85
7.09
8.80
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-282
23.10
27.10
4.00
3.98
5.66
2.28
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-282
42.35
53.00
10.65
10.29
40.98
15.26
Including
49.55
50.55
1.00
0.97
402.00
98.40
FDN-C25-282
89.20
97.40
8.20
7.71
15.07
9.64
Including
89.60
90.50
0.90
0.85
79.60
5.50
Including
94.45
94.85
0.40
0.38
52.70
21.20
FDN-C25-282
117.35
118.80
1.45
1.43
11.00
6.12
Including
117.35
117.75
0.40
0.39
29.60
15.10
FDN-C25-283
92.75
98.75
6.00
5.80
4.60
3.04
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
92.75
93.60
0.85
0.82
13.90
6.30
FDN-C25-283
147.20
150.00
2.80
2.63
6.68
1.05
Including
148.20
149.20
1.00
0.94
13.15
1.40
FDN-C25-284
29.95
31.00
1.05
0.99
79.40
61.70
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-284
38.60
41.00
2.40
2.08
92.40
32.13
Including
38.60
40.00
1.40
1.21
156.77
51.51
FDN-C25-284
49.50
54.20
4.70
4.07
166.58
20.28
Including
52.80
54.20
1.40
1.21
552.28
61.69
FDN-C25-284
70.55
73.80
3.25
2.09
5.03
13.17
FDN-C25-284
97.30
103.90
6.60
5.98
4.97
4.10
FDN-C25-285
67.00
79.50
12.50
10.83
8.54
4.50
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
73.40
77.75
4.35
3.77
18.92
6.63
FDN-C25-285
102.50
106.50
4.00
3.63
4.09
2.03
FDN-C25-286
35.25
40.25
5.00
4.92
3.19
1.88
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
39.25
40.25
1.00
0.98
6.00
2.00
FDN-C25-286
83.00
85.10
2.10
2.07
9.51
9.00
FDN-C25-287
87.25
91.45
4.20
2.41
21.10
15.08
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
87.25
88.10
0.85
0.49
28.00
35.70
Including
90.50
91.45
0.95
0.54
62.70
8.60
FDN-C25-287
98.40
100.10
1.70
1.20
16.90
11.68
Including
99.70
100.10
0.40
0.28
64.90
18.10
FDN-C25-288
56.50
60.60
4.10
2.35
4.67
7.96
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
59.60
60.60
1.00
0.57
9.76
13.70
FDN-C25-288
135.10
139.20
4.10
2.05
14.73
4.87
Including
135.10
136.30
1.20
0.60
26.30
8.24
Including
138.45
139.20
0.75
0.38
27.70
3.60
FDN-C25-289
65.60
69.40
3.80
2.44
5.17
19.77
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-290
89.10
100.00
10.90
9.44
4.32
31.39
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
89.10
92.00
2.90
2.51
5.72
35.68
Including
97.00
100.00
3.00
2.60
5.62
26.30
FDN-C25-291
23.65
107.90
3.60
3.48
7.14
2.30
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
106.40
107.20
0.80
0.77
26.50
208.00
FDN-C25-291
114.90
117.05
2.15
1.86
11.34
16.35
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
115.75
117.05
1.30
1.13
18.41
24.16
FDN-C25-292
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-293
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-294
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-295
50.25
57.35
7.10
3.00
10.71
8.68
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
54.20
56.00
1.80
0.76
21.40
12.88
FDN-C25-296
77.20
79.55
2.35
1.51
8.34
3.16
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
79.15
79.55
0.40
0.26
43.00
9.90
FDN-C25-297
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-298
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-299
24.45
27.90
3.45
3.33
7.52
3.64
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
27.35
27.90
0.55
0.53
35.40
8.80
FDN-C25-299
81.00
86.10
5.10
4.42
16.72
13.69
Including
82.90
86.10
3.20
2.77
25.00
15.71
FDN-C25-299
118.30
122.50
4.20
3.22
5.58
3.60
Including
118.30
119.80
1.50
1.15
10.55
4.20
FDN-C25-300
60.35
68.40
8.05
7.93
7.21
14.80
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
64.10
68.40
4.30
4.23
11.19
8.58
FDN-C25-300
98.80
110.00
11.20
10.52
16.71
2.07
Including
104.10
110.00
5.90
5.54
29.04
3.05
FDN-C25-301
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-302
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-303
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-304
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-305
21.40
23.95
2.55
2.31
21.85
12.02
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
23.40
23.95
0.55
0.50
90.00
36.40
FDN-C25-305
36.60
37.55
0.95
0.82
123.75
53.68
FDN-C25-305
40.60
45.80
5.20
4.50
491.62
182.55
Including
43.00
44.10
1.10
0.95
2286.08
728.40
FDN-C25-305
95.60
101.50
5.90
5.88
32.33
15.42
Including
95.60
97.30
1.70
1.69
53.25
23.72
Including
100.70
101.50
0.80
0.80
120.00
39.60
FDN-C25-306
123.00
129.40
6.40
6.30
6.57
13.03
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
123.00
124.40
1.40
1.38
20.69
29.29
FDN-C25-306
260.60
262.75
2.15
2.14
26.65
29.80
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
261.40
261.90
0.50
0.50
111.00
17.40
FDN-C25-307
56.80
61.95
5.15
4.84
10.03
18.27
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
56.80
57.70
0.90
0.85
25.08
20.49
Including
61.00
61.95
0.95
0.89
20.76
32.57
FDN-C25-308
11.45
13.70
2.25
1.59
5.65
7.29
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
12.55
12.95
0.40
0.28
30.40
25.50
FDN-C25-308
70.20
73.75
3.55
3.22
6.48
6.27
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-309
79.80
85.60
5.80
5.26
9.34
3.72
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
81.40
85.60
4.20
3.81
11.54
4.35
FDN-C25-310
69.45
72.65
3.20
3.20
5.78
6.16
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
70.35
71.65
1.30
1.30
11.65
11.95
FDN-C25-311
8.20
11.55
3.35
3.15
5.02
6.24
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
8.75
10.00
1.25
1.17
10.21
9.32
FDN-C25-311
57.30
62.25
4.95
4.95
6.64
3.55
Including
57.30
59.50
2.20
2.20
10.55
4.43
FDN-C25-312
68.60
71.75
3.15
2.96
5.29
5.90
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
71.30
71.75
0.45
0.42
11.40
4.10
FDN-C25-313
3.40
9.20
5.80
5.26
9.20
4.57
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
3.40
4.50
1.10
1.00
18.85
7.45
FDN-C25-313
15.70
19.60
3.90
3.89
3.84
3.02
Including
15.70
16.70
1.00
1.00
6.09
3.08
FDN-C25-313
86.70
89.35
2.65
2.49
5.62
4.98
Including
88.90
89.35
0.45
0.42
27.70
17.00
FDN-C25-313
100.65
104.90
4.25
3.99
5.79
6.12
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
103.90
104.90
1.00
0.94
18.65
7.30
FDN-C25-314
21.10
26.70
5.60
2.54
12.07
14.81
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
21.10
21.80
0.70
0.32
80.30
46.10
FDN-C25-314
41.05
42.30
1.25
0.77
44.69
91.29
Including
41.70
42.30
0.60
0.37
78.10
167.00
FDN-C25-314
68.10
68.90
0.80
0.40
36.68
47.20
Including
68.10
68.50
0.40
0.20
71.40
84.30
FDN-C25-315
17.90
21.80
3.90
2.76
6.08
3.38
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
19.35
20.30
0.95
0.67
18.65
5.70
FDN-C25-315
28.70
34.50
5.80
4.10
5.08
8.19
Including
31.85
32.25
0.40
0.28
14.95
7.20
FDN-C25-315
69.90
73.70
3.80
3.29
5.39
7.28
Including
73.00
73.70
0.70
0.61
12.80
11.00
FDN-C25-316
0.00
2.65
2.65
2.49
7.86
6.59
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
0.55
2.10
1.55
1.46
12.36
8.54
FDN-C25-316
35.25
38.85
3.60
2.55
21.08
16.43
Including
35.25
35.65
0.40
0.28
171.00
79.90
FDN-C25-316
46.55
49.85
3.30
2.86
19.31
14.08
Including
46.55
46.95
0.40
0.35
139.00
36.10
FDN-C25-316
51.75
58.65
6.90
5.29
10.23
42.18
Including
53.70
54.25
0.55
0.42
86.50
352.00
FDN-C25-316
67.85
75.80
7.95
7.83
20.97
30.43
Including
67.85
68.40
0.55
0.54
139.00
49.80
FDN-C25-316
87.35
89.80
2.45
1.88
10.09
12.60
Including
87.35
87.75
0.40
0.31
52.00
43.20
FDN-C25-316
118.60
121.50
2.90
2.32
6.07
49.52
Including
120.50
121.50
1.00
0.80
15.00
105.00
FDN-C25-317
0.00
4.85
4.85
4.68
41.83
12.04
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
3.85
4.40
0.55
0.53
349.00
85.30
FDN-C25-317
15.90
19.65
3.75
3.62
55.75
160.21
Including
18.00
19.10
1.10
1.06
125.00
238.00
FDN-C25-317
54.95
57.75
2.80
2.70
5.54
53.10
Including
55.90
56.55
0.65
0.63
18.25
76.00
FDN-C25-317
61.45
66.95
5.50
5.17
83.15
117.87
Including
61.45
63.30
1.85
1.74
214.16
207.03
FDN-C25-317
69.20
72.35
3.15
3.10
8.98
18.00
Including
71.00
71.80
0.80
0.79
26.58
24.95
FDN-C25-317
74.70
78.40
3.70
3.64
82.11
376.48
Including
76.20
77.10
0.90
0.89
327.56
738.00
FDN-C25-317
81.25
84.00
2.75
2.71
18.49
39.60
Including
81.75
82.55
0.80
0.79
61.10
125.00
FDN-C25-317
134.55
142.20
7.65
7.19
6.45
40.59
Including
136.50
137.75
1.25
1.17
13.41
51.98
FDN-C25-318
8.35
12.80
4.45
4.18
18.68
15.53
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
8.35
9.65
1.30
1.22
35.24
29.65
FDN-C25-318
44.25
47.70
3.45
3.24
4.21
15.60
FDN-C25-318
52.45
57.40
4.95
4.65
12.40
20.53
Including
54.75
55.85
1.10
1.03
48.07
48.20
FDN-C25-319
1.00
5.45
4.45
2.86
3.24
5.35
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-319
32.60
34.35
1.75
0.88
9.80
7.20
FDN-C25-319
74.80
78.75
3.95
2.79
12.40
101.45
Including
77.30
78.75
1.45
1.03
23.48
244.07
FDN-C25-319
87.25
87.85
0.60
0.46
48.60
42.20
FDN-C25-320
39.10
43.20
4.10
3.55
5.34
4.41
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
FDN-C25-320
55.30
57.20
1.90
1.90
7.72
1.60
FDN-C25-321
0.00
3.10
3.10
2.37
4.72
24.65
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
2.20
3.10
0.90
0.69
7.45
34.32
FDN-C25-321
107.85
115.20
7.35
6.02
6.04
45.86
Including
114.15
114.60
0.45
0.37
46.90
554.00
FDN-C25-322
Pending Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-323
Pending Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-324
Pending Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-325
12.15
14.90
2.75
2.58
47.86
17.35
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
12.15
12.90
0.75
0.70
159.50
50.10
FDN-C25-325
29.70
34.05
4.35
4.28
3.95
4.24
Including
31.05
31.45
0.40
0.39
24.80
10.30
FDN-C25-325
125.30
127.00
1.70
1.67
11.40
9.55
FDN-C25-325
180.30
181.30
1.00
0.94
29.20
20.60
FDN-C25-325
283.45
286.60
3.15
3.14
55.78
37.65
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
284.80
285.45
0.65
0.65
256.00
138.00
FDN-C25-325
306.30
308.15
1.85
1.79
26.32
11.54
Including
307.35
307.75
0.40
0.39
117.50
46.50
FDN-C25-326
92.80
96.95
4.15
3.90
46.86
31.48
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
96.15
96.55
0.40
0.38
472.00
139.00
FDN-C25-326
206.20
210.10
3.90
3.77
10.16
107.47
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
207.15
208.20
1.05
1.01
22.80
158.00
FDN-C25-327
Pending Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-328
37.40
42.45
5.05
3.87
7.09
53.23
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
Including
38.60
40.15
1.55
1.19
13.32
43.55
FDN-C25-328
79.20
88.35
9.15
7.92
30.45
64.81
Including
79.20
81.70
2.50
2.17
93.17
138.50
FDN-C25-328
90.00
93.65
3.65
3.59
5.85
24.18
Including
93.00
93.65
0.65
0.64
15.70
66.20
FDN-C25-328
95.20
98.35
3.15
3.10
6.21
15.37
Including
95.75
96.25
0.50
0.49
10.90
27.90
FDN-C25-329
0.70
4.50
3.80
2.69
3.96
5.48
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-329
26.70
29.25
2.55
1.90
15.87
15.51
Including
27.20
28.40
1.20
0.89
32.29
30.13
FDN-C25-329
55.45
61.80
6.35
2.78
5.09
16.69
Including
58.20
59.20
1.00
0.44
9.10
19.65
Including
60.05
61.80
1.75
0.77
7.53
23.13
FDN-C25-329
76.40
86.50
10.10
4.27
5.25
25.86
Including
77.20
77.65
0.45
0.19
36.20
19.50
Including
78.90
79.50
0.60
0.25
12.15
13.10
Including
82.70
83.25
0.55
0.23
12.70
275.00
Including
86.10
86.50
0.40
0.17
14.50
18.60
FDN-C25-330
0.70
3.50
2.80
0.72
28.35
29.39
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-330
65.40
68.20
2.80
2.63
6.94
12.59
FDN-C25-331
38.00
40.00
2.00
2.00
7.29
10.25
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-332
Pending Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-333
Pending Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-334
Pending Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-335
Pending Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-336
Pending Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-337
Pending Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-338
0.00
2.80
2.80
1.80
6.18
38.44
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-339
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-340
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
FDN-C25-341
No Significant Results
FDNS - Conversion
Underground
UGE-S-25-300
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-308
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-312
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-316
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-317
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-324
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-337
14.40
17.40
3.00
2.82
6.62
4.30
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
15.40
16.40
1.00
0.94
11.65
5.20
UGE-S-25-337
31.90
34.80
2.90
2.86
24.45
11.57
Including
31.90
32.80
0.90
0.89
76.50
30.60
UGE-S-25-337
59.30
63.70
4.40
4.25
5.69
78.16
Including
63.10
63.70
0.60
0.58
16.35
163.00
UGE-S-25-337
68.75
73.60
4.85
4.56
10.80
46.46
Including
68.75
69.75
1.00
0.97
40.90
160.00
UGE-S-25-337
117.80
121.50
3.70
3.64
19.40
15.84
Including
118.85
119.65
0.80
0.79
83.00
48.50
UGE-S-25-337
144.50
148.00
3.50
3.49
5.66
13.36
Including
145.30
146.20
0.90
0.90
12.75
23.90
UGE-S-25-338
51.35
59.05
7.70
6.67
23.23
15.81
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
52.25
52.65
0.40
0.35
329.00
128.00
UGE-S-25-338
58.25
61.65
3.40
3.08
6.40
9.76
UGE-S-25-338
180.20
181.65
1.45
1.43
4.97
27.01
Including
180.20
180.60
0.40
0.39
15.85
63.00
UGE-S-25-339
149.10
152.30
3.20
3.09
7.74
13.41
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Including
149.55
150.55
1.00
0.97
19.55
29.80
UGE-S-25-350
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-351
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-354
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-355
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-356
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-357
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-373
No Significant Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
UGE-S-25-384
Pending Results
FDNS - Exploration
Underground
Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East exploration drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 9 (m x g/t Au>9). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
UGE-E-25-309
190.90
192.60
1.70
5.31
5.11
FDN-East
Underground
UGE-E-25-309
229.55
230.75
1.20
15.88
7.53
Including
229.55
229.95
0.40
44.60
19.80
UGE-E-25-309
304.05
306.50
2.45
4.32
15.95
Including
304.05
304.50
0.45
12.50
27.50
UGE-E-25-309
314.65
317.70
3.05
3.54
5.18
UGE-E-25-309
336.30
337.30
1.00
5.81
8.30
UGE-E-25-309
439.30
442.20
2.90
14.06
10.03
Including
439.30
440.20
0.90
41.60
19.10
UGE-E-25-330
No Significant Results
FDN-East
Underground
UGE-E-25-328
137.05
139.20
2.15
4.58
5.60
FDN-East
Underground
UGE-E-25-328
142.50
144.30
1.80
7.52
6.76
Including
143.90
144.30
0.40
14.20
11.20
UGE-E-25-328
229.70
234.10
4.40
8.27
5.39
Including
229.70
230.70
1.00
34.10
21.00
UGE-E-25-328
262.80
265.20
2.40
8.07
6.78
Including
262.80
263.30
0.50
37.60
27.90
UGE-E-25-328
278.65
282.15
3.50
9.64
7.58
Including
280.50
281.15
0.65
48.30
28.40
UGE-E-25-328
332.00
342.80
10.80
14.10
8.47
Including
332.00
334.40
2.40
56.09
27.04
UGE-E-25-328
362.85
367.70
4.85
23.91
18.07
Including
362.85
363.70
0.85
114.50
82.50
UGE-E-25-330
No Significant Results
FDN-East
Underground
UGE-E-25-331
No Significant Results
FDN-East
Underground
UGE-E-25-342
No Significant Results
FDN-East
Underground
UGE-E-25-343
136.20
138.00
1.80
45.05
802.50
FDN-East
Underground
Including
137.10
138.00
0.90
80.90
1500.00
UGE-E-25-343
175.85
181.65
5.80
6.16
8.06
UGE-E-25-343
188.20
193.20
5.00
8.23
8.42
UGE-E-25-343
202.15
204.45
2.30
4.94
14.63
UGE-E-25-360
195.20
199.20
4.00
3.22
5.43
FDN-East
Underground
Including
195.20
197.20
2.00
4.70
5.25
UGE-E-25-360
226.35
241.40
15.05
9.27
4.49
Including
231.15
235.85
4.70
10.35
5.30
Including
236.80
241.00
4.20
17.51
5.85
UGE-E-25-360
257.10
262.90
5.80
2.43
3.66
Including
262.40
262.90
0.50
10.10
7.60
UGE-E-25-360
270.30
280.00
9.70
1.82
2.09
UGE-E-25-361
Pending Results
FDN-East
Underground
UGE-E-25-379
Pending Results
FDN-East
Underground
UGE-E-25-386
Pending Results
FDN-East
Underground
Table 3: FDNS and FDN East Collar Drill Holes
Hole ID
Prospect
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
EOH (m)
Zone
Year
FDN-C25-249
FDNS
778177
9582157
1192
317
-15
290.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-250
FDNS
778177
9582157
1192
305
19
227.60
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-251
FDNS
778178
9582157
1192
331
-34
203.40
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-252
FDNS
778220
9582326
1183
149
-51
130.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-253
FDNS
778220
9582326
1186
151
42
140.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-254
FDNS
778221
9582326
1185
152
22
130.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-255
FDNS
778220
9582326
1183
167
-36
190.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-257
FDNS
778178
9582352
1183
320
-5
160.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-258
FDNS
778177
9582351
1182
292
-44
80.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-259
FDNS
778182
9582366
1183
343
2
134.60
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-260
FDNS
778182
9582366
1183
354
-6
140.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-261
FDNS
778181
9582366
1183
321
-3
93.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-262
FDNS
778220
9582326
1185
170
23
197.10
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-263
FDNS
778220
9582326
1182
172
-57
189.50
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-264
FDNS
778219
9582326
1183
175
16
125.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-265
FDNS
778184
9582366
1182
32
-35
172.40
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-266
FDNS
778180
9582169
1193
321
7
137.40
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-267
FDNS
778181
9582365
1184
320
27
110.70
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-268
FDNS
778181
9582366
1184
334
27
160.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-269
FDNS
778182
9582365
1186
337
50
100.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-270
FDNS
778175
9582527
1179
317
-22
90.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-271
FDNS
778175
9582527
1181
337
12
89.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-272
FDNS
778221
9582432
1180
47
-73
166.60
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-273
FDNS
778220
9582429
1180
159
-75
334.80
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-274
FDNS
778199
9582257
1092
119
11
90.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-275
FDNS
778199
9582257
1092
69
5
139.80
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-276
FDNS
778199
9582258
1091
88
-45
205.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-277
FDNS
778199
9582257
1091
120
-35
206.50
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-278
FDNS
778222
9582140
1195
51
32
189.20
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-279
FDNS
778222
9582140
1196
76
45
118.20
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-280
FDNS
778153
9582347
1089
254
-48
130.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-281
FDNS
778153
9582350
1090
313
-52
140.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-282
FDNS
778153
9582347
1093
258
30
130.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-283
FDNS
778152
9582346
1091
243
-3
160.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-284
FDNS
778150
9582348
1183
268
-23
110.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-285
FDNS
778150
9582349
1182
291
-22
110.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-286
FDNS
778150
9582348
1183
283
3
120.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-287
FDNS
778150
9582348
1182
273
-44
119.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-288
FDNS
778151
9582346
1182
246
-46
160.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-289
FDNS
778222
9582429
1181
116
-18
139.90
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-290
FDNS
778222
9582432
1180
48
-49
150.10
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-291
FDNS
778199
9582257
1091
97
-36
200.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-292
FDNS
778199
9582257
1091
76
-18
120.10
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-293
FDNS
778199
9582257
1091
98
-17
173.10
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-294
FDNS
778199
9582257
1090
112
-49
134.70
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-295
FDNS
778153
9582349
1089
299
-46
105.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-296
FDNS
778153
9582348
1089
279
-39
80.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-297
FDNS
778153
9582347
1089
263
-43
110.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-298
FDNS
778150
9582346
1183
239
-11
77.50
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-299
FDNS
778150
9582347
1182
248
-30
122.90
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-300
FDNS
778150
9582347
1183
257
-15
110.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-301
FDNS
778150
9582348
1183
269
6
105.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-302
FDNS
778204
9582135
1194
129
23
110.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-303
FDNS
778205
9582136
1193
105
-5
70.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-304
FDNS
778205
9582143
1192
56
-28
94.10
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-305
FDNS
778159
9582343
1090
125
-28
108.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-306
FDNS
778159
9582343
1090
145
-20
318.40
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-307
FDNS
778174
9582351
1091
334
8
126.20
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-308
FDNS
778191
9582261
1091
303
-22
100.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-309
FDNS
778191
9582261
1091
314
-28
110.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-310
FDNS
778191
9582261
1093
330
16
121.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-311
FDNS
778191
9582261
1093
297
21
106.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-312
FDNS
778191
9582261
1093
316
22
90.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-313
FDNS
778184
9582345
1183
159
-12
115.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-314
FDNS
778177
9582346
1089
110
-71
180.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-315
FDNS
778186
9582352
1182
115
-39
78.10
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-316
FDNS
778186
9582353
1182
53
-48
140.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-317
FDNS
778184
9582351
1089
23
-28
149.60
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-318
FDNS
778184
9582351
1091
34
21
70.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-319
FDNS
778184
9582350
1089
53
65
95.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-320
FDNS
778173
9582258
1092
266
-3
90.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-321
FDNS
778222
9582427
1088
85
-47
150.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-322
FDNS
778221
9582427
1088
100
-70
200.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-323
FDNS
778222
9582426
1088
135
-27
90.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-324
FDNS
778221
9582427
1088
128
-63
270.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-325
FDNS
778212
9582326
1183
147
-3
315.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-326
FDNS
778211
9582326
1184
133
21
225.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-327
FDNS
778211
9582326
1185
141
35
177.90
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-328
FDNS
778186
9582353
1182
58
-47
110.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-329
FDNS
778186
9582352
1182
85
-70
95.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-330
FDNS
778221
9582434
1182
35
8
125.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-331
FDNS
778222
9582433
1181
53
-20
116.20
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-332
FDNS
778199
9582348
1089
125
-28
160.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-333
FDNS
778199
9582348
1089
130
-44
149.90
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-334
FDNS
778199
9582348
1088
95
-57
120.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-335
FDNS
778199
9582348
1088
49
-59
250.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-336
FDNS
778199
9582348
1090
107
-5
150.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-337
FDNS
778199
9582348
1090
95
-14
156.20
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-338
FDNS
778222
9582433
1182
49
8
115.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-339
FDNS
778223
9582430
1182
120
15
130.90
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-340
FDNS
778205
9582136
1196
113
42
100.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-341
FDNS
778206
9582142
1192
79
-27
85.30
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-300
FDNS
778260
9581782
1413
322
-50
473.60
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-308
FDNS
778117
9582819
1247
138
-22
420.00
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-312
FDNS
778265
9581778
1413
60
-63
280.10
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-316
FDNS
778117
9582819
1248
139
-7
423.80
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-317
FDNS
778260
9581775
1414
250
-53
609.10
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-324
FDNS
778118
9582820
1248
125
-13
399.00
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-337
FDNS
778222
9582140
1194
67
9
196.30
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-338
FDNS
778222
9582138
1194
110
19
190.00
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-339
FDNS
778222
9582138
1193
117
-11
190.00
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-350
FDNS
778221
9582623
1178
139
18
204.30
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-351
FDNS
778221
9582623
1177
143
-30
197.30
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-354
FDNS
778196
9582136
1193
259
-9
250.00
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-355
FDNS
778196
9582135
1193
242
-26
261.00
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-356
FDNS
778197
9582135
1193
223
-20
275.80
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-357
FDNS
778196
9582135
1193
230
-12
246.10
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-373
FDNS
778197
9582135
1193
215
-15
280.00
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-384
FDNS
778205
9582136
1194
120
5
229.20
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-309
FDN-East
778188
9583153
1274
117
3
445.10
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-323
FDN-East
778187
9583153
1273
130
0
502.50
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-328
FDN-East
778188
9583153
1274
115
12
450.70
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-330
FDN-East
778188
9583153
1273
115
-20
255.00
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-331
FDN-East
778188
9583153
1275
120
27
280.00
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-342
FDN-East
778188
9583154
1275
70
33
320.70
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-343
FDN-East
778188
9583153
1273
87
-21
251.90
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-360
FDN-East
778168
9583293
1271
100
7
435.00
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-361
FDN-East
778168
9583295
1271
80
9
270.40
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-379
FDN-East
778168
9583295
1271
265
60
265.00
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-386
FDN-East
778168
9583296
1272
300
50
300.00
Underground
2025
SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.
For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]