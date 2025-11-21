

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford have announced that 776 air traffic controllers and technicians will receive a $10,000 cash award for their patriotic work to ensure the safety of the skies during the 44-day government shutdown.



The recognition follows President Donald Trump's directive to honor air traffic personnel who came in to work day-in and day-out to keep the National Airspace System running despite not being paid.



'These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown,' said Secretary Duffy.



'I am profoundly proud and grateful for the air traffic personnel who worked during extraordinary operational challenges to keep the NAS running safely during the longest government shutdown,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'Their dedication represents the highest levels of public service.'



The Department of Transportation said the cash award will be sent to those employees who maintained perfect attendance during the shutdown. Recipients will receive an automated notification during the week of November 24. Recipients will receive their payment no later than December 9.



