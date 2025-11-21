AnaptysBio, Inc.: Anaptys Announces $100 Million Stock Repurchase Plan

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an amended Stock Repurchase Plan under which the Company may repurchase up to $100.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock, par value $0.001 per share. This amendment is in addition to the $6.4 million that remained as of Nov. 20, 2025 under the current $75.0 million Stock Repurchase Plan of which Anaptys has repurchased a total of 3,443,188 shares of common stock (11.2% shares outstanding before the start of this repurchase plan).



Excluding any additional potential purchases under this Stock Repurchase Plan, Anaptys anticipates ending 2025 with approximately $300 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, including an anticipated accrual of a one-time $75 million commercial sales milestone in Q4 2025 due from GSK once Jemperli achieves $1 billion in worldwide net sales.

The shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions, or other means in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act. The timing, number of shares repurchased, and prices paid for the stock under this program will depend on general business and market conditions as well as corporate and regulatory limitations, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The Stock Repurchase Plan will expire on March 31, 2026, may be suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline includes rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, which has completed a Phase 2b trial for rheumatoid arthritis; ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1b trial for celiac disease with plans to expand development into an additional indication; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, in a Phase 1a trial. Anaptys has also discovered and out-licensed in financial collaborations multiple therapeutic antibodies, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) to GSK and an IL-36R antagonist (imsidolimab) to Vanda Pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn -

Anaptys recently announced the intent to separate its biopharma operations from its substantial royalty assets by year-end 2026, enabling investors to align their investment philosophies and portfolio allocation with the strategic opportunities and financial objectives of each company. Learn more here -

