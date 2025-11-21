

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is looking to revolutionize how air traffic controllers receive flight data and move aircraft between facilities.



FAA said it is seeking proposals to replace the current en route and terminal systems with a single, state-of-the-art platform for air traffic control called the Common Automation Platform, or CAP. This is part of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy's plan to build a brand new air traffic control system.



'Under this Administration's leadership, we're going to give our hard-working air traffic controllers the technology they deserve at their fingertips,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'CAP will strengthen safety, reduce delays, and ensure America's airspace is prepared for the future.'



The FAA currently uses En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) and Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS) systems to track and control aircraft. ERAM manages high-altitude flights at all 20 Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC), providing controllers with real-time data for safe and efficient aircraft navigation through en route airspace. STARS tracks and coordinates flights in Terminal Radar Approach Controls (TRACONs) facilities and air traffic control towers, and is used in sequencing, issuing conflict alerts and for weather updates for arriving and departing aircraft.



The CAP would unify these platforms into a single, modern and adaptable solution for air traffic controllers. This initiative will enhance resiliency and stability in the National Airspace System (NAS), allowing controllers to organize airspace more efficiently, and addressing the growing complexity and evolving demands of the future NAS.



