

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to a 2-day low of 204.53 against the yen, from an early high of 206.06.



Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound slid to 0.8832, 1.3056 and 1.0541 from early highs of 0.8811, 1.3103 and 1.0553, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 198.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the euro, 1.29 against the greenback and 1.03 against the franc.



