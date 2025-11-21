Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

Fresenius EUR 500mil 3.25% 2030

November 21, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Fresenius Medical Care AG

EUR 500mil 3.25% Notes due 24 November 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Fresenius Medical Care AG Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS3233499089 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: EUR 500mil 3.25%Notes due 24 November 2030 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BofA Securities Europe SA Mizuho Bank Europe N.V. Société Générale SA

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.