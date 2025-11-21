Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
Fresenius EUR 500mil 3.25% 2030
Post Stabilisation Notice
November 21, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Fresenius Medical Care AG
EUR 500mil 3.25% Notes due 24 November 2030
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Fresenius Medical Care AG
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
XS3233499089
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 500,000,000
Description:
EUR 500mil 3.25%Notes due 24 November 2030
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BofA Securities Europe SA
Mizuho Bank Europe N.V.
Société Générale SA
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
