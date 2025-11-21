Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

Commerzbank EUR500mi 5NC4

Post Stabilisation Notice

November 21, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR500mil 3.125% Non-Preferred Senior 5NC4 Notes due 26 November 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000CZ457N3 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 3.125% Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 26 November 2030 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.