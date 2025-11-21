Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
21.11.25 | 11:43
31,550 Euro
-1,16 % -0,370
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,58031,61011:59
31,61031,62011:59
PR Newswire
21.11.2025 11:42 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

Commerzbank EUR500mi 5NC4

Post Stabilisation Notice

November 21, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR500mil 3.125% Non-Preferred Senior 5NC4 Notes due 26 November 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

DE000CZ457N3

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 500,000,000

Description:

3.125% Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 26 November 2030

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.