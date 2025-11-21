Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
Commerzbank EUR500mi 5NC4
Post Stabilisation Notice
November 21, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR500mil 3.125% Non-Preferred Senior 5NC4 Notes due 26 November 2030
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000CZ457N3
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 500,000,000
Description:
3.125% Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 26 November 2030
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.