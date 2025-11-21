

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Defense stated that it awarded $29.9 million to ElementUS Minerals, LLC, to create a domestic supply of gallium and scandium.



ElementUSA will use this award to enable the development of a demonstration facility in Gramercy, Louisiana, to separate and purify gallium and scandium from existing industrial waste. The company will also conduct initial development work at their Critical Resource Accelerator in Cedar Park, Texas.



This investment uses funds from the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. It also supports the Trump Administration's goal to increase the production of processed critical minerals and other derivative products as articulated in a presidential Executive Order that Donald Trump signed in March.



'Gallium and scandium are critical minerals essential to a wide range of defense manufacturing industries and equipment,' said Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy Mike Cadenazzi. 'Developing domestic production of both is a DOW priority.'



ElementUSA is a leading expert in recovering minerals and metals from industrial waste streams to create domestic supply chains of critical minerals necessary for national defense. Using DPA Title III funds to construct the demonstration facility, the company will become one of the first U.S. producers of both gallium and scandium, the Pentagon said in a press release.



These elements are used in the manufacturing of systems such as missile defense platforms, sensors, fighter aircraft, and hypersonic weapons. The company will use a proprietary process to separate and extract these critical minerals from more than 30 million tons of mineral-rich bauxite residue, a byproduct of the alumina refining process. As such, not only will ElementUSA create a domestic supply chain of critical minerals, but it will do so while cleaning up a waste product with no additional mining required.



'By enabling ElementUSA to recover gallium and scandium from processing waste, this award will support the DOW's work to expand the supply of critical minerals needed for numerous defense components and platforms,' added Jeffrey Frankston, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Resilience, which oversees the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) directorate. 'Such awards are essential for reconstituting domestic capabilities, diversifying supply chains, reducing dependence on foreign sources, and enhancing national security.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News