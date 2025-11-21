

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices decreased for the ninth straight month in October, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industry dropped 3.5 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 2.6 percent decrease in September.



Prices for domestic sales increased 1.2 percent in October from a year ago, while export market prices decreased by 4.0 percent.



Factory gate prices for vegetables and animal oils and fats plunged by 16.2 percent, while those for dairy products grew 11.1 percent from last year. Prices in the mining and quarrying sector logged a decrease of 1.9 percent.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices fell 18.5 percent annually in October, while those for construction products rose by 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rebounded 0.7 percent in October, after a 0.4 percent fall in September.



