

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 180.30 against the euro, 204.38 against the pound and 194.25 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 181.66, 206.06 and 195.63, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 156.56, 100.61, 87.49 and 111.02 from early lows of 157.54, 101.66, 88.14 and 111.83, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find support around 179.00 against the euro, 199.00 against the pound, 190.00 against the franc, 153.00 against the greenback, 98.00 against the aussie, 86.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



