Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results of the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 20, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 3,9111,537,617 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 66.71% of the outstanding Common Shares. The Company is pleased to report Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors, appointment of the auditor and the Company's proposed change of business, as all further set below:

Description of Matter Outcome of Vote



To elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year All nominees proposed by management were elected. Details of the voting was as follows:







For: Withheld: Emil Assentato 3,906,196,395

(99.86%) 5,341,222

(0.14%) Craig Marshak 3,907,347,008

(99.89%) 4,190,609

(0.11%) Daniel Reshef 1,015,282,722

(25.96%) 2,896,254,895

(74.04%) Matthew Stark 3,906,230,359

(99.86%) 5,307,258

(0.14%)



To pass an ordinary resolution to approve the change of the Company's business The resolution was passed. Details of the voting was as follows:



For: Against: Withheld:

3,905,415,077

(99.8%) 3,655,510

(0.1%) 2,467,030

(0.1%)



To approve named executive officer compensation (say on pay proposal) The resolution was passed. Details of the voting was as follows:



For: Against: Withheld:

3,826,106,227

(97.816%) 33,575,676

(0.858%) 51,855,714

(1.326%)



To approve the preferred frequency of stockholder advisory votes on executive compensation (say on frequency proposal) The resolution was passed. Details of the voting was as follows:



One year: Two years: Three years: Abstain:

3,809,861,928

(97.401%) 10,735,035

(0.274%) 30,796,482

(0.787%) 60,144,172

(1.538%)



To ratify the selection of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2025 and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration The resolution was passed. Details of the voting was as follows:







For: Against Withheld: 3,906,693,118

(99.876%) 2,724,509

(0.054%) 2,724,509

(0.070%)

Following the Meeting, the Company formally accepted Daniel Reshef's resignation from his position as director with the Company. Accordingly, as of the date hereof, the board of directors of the Company consists of three directors, namely Emil Assentato, Craig Marshak, and Matthew Stark. The Company is engaged in a process of identifying and pursuing suitable additions to the board, if and as needed. The Company would like to thank Mr. Reshef for his time, contributions and support.

The Company also wishes to update shareholders that it has not received any new or further responses from GBT Technologies Inc. regarding its unsolicited approach to the Company originally disclosed to the market on October 2, 2025; however, the Company anticipates further developments in due course which will be communicated to shareholders as needed.

Two Hands Corporation is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets, with a focus on the consumer non-cyclical sector. For over 15-years, the company has been active in the food retail and distribution services industry (SIC Code 7389), delivering quality products through efficient logistics and retail partnerships. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

