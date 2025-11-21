EMB Mission Bound AB: EMB Mission Bound AB (publ) publishes interim report for the period January-September 2025

The Group continued to achieve growth in revenue in both Jul-Sep 2025 and Jan-Sep 2025. However, the strong top-line performance was offset by restructuring costs amounting to SEK 8,568k for Jul-Sep 2025 and SEK 12,374k for Jan-Sep 2025), resulting in a loss for both periods. Excluding these restructuring costs, the Group would have reported an income of SEK 3,263k for Jul-Sep 2025 and SEK 8,666k for Jan-Sep 2025, representing increases of 203% and 138% respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2024.
|(Thousands SEK)
|Jul-Sep 25
|Jul-Sep 24
|% movement
|Jan-Sep 25
|Jan-Sep 24
|% movement
|Revenue
|40,293
|26,136
|54%
|125,120
|56,605
|121%
|EBITDA
|1,615
|3,412
|53%
|17,284
|(3,060)
|665%
|Operating Loss
|(5,302)
|(2,524)
|110%
|(2,577)
|(18,426)
|86%
|Loss for the period
|(5,305)
|(3,155)
|68%
|(3,708)
|(22,851)
|84%
|Total assets
|79,362
|81,268
|2%
|79,362
|81,268
|2%
|Net assets
|37,320
|37,013
|1%
|37,320
|37,013
|1%
|Loss per share, SEK
|(0.02)
|(0.01)
|100%
|(0.01)
|(0.10)
|90%
|Total number of shares
|297,020,539
|286,647,906
|4%
|297,020,539
|286,647,906
|4%
|Average number of shares
|297,020,539
|286,647,906
|4%
|293,588,418
|223,174,244
|32%
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025
- There have been no events during the third quarter that require adjustment or disclosure in these financial statements.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
- There have been no events after the reporting period that require adjustment or disclosure in these financial statements.
A WORD FROM THE CEO
Dear Shareholders,
The third quarter of 2025 marks an important inflection point for EMB Mission Bound. Following the strong growth and structural groundwork laid in the first half of the year, we entered Q3 focused on executing the second phase of our company-wide restructure, a deliberate transformation designed to align our operations, teams, and technology under a unified strategic framework.
While the quarter's financial performance reflects the temporary impact of restructuring costs, with SEK 8.6 million in expenses related primarily to organisational realignment, the underlying business continues to perform strongly. Excluding these exceptional items, the Group would have reported an income of SEK 3.3 million for the quarter, underscoring the resilience of our core operations and the scalability of our connected entertainment model.
The restructuring programme, initiated in Q2 and largely completed during Q3, has been comprehensive. It involved refining our global team structure, consolidating overlapping functions, and introducing clearer lines of accountability between product, technology, and commercial divisions. These changes, though associated with short-term costs, position us to operate with greater efficiency and agility as we scale into 2026. We expect the benefits of these structural improvements to become increasingly visible from Q1 2026 onwards, both in cost optimisation and in operational execution.
Despite these internal adjustments, our revenue for the quarter rose by 54% compared to the same period last year, driven by strong performance across service fees and technology access revenues. This reinforces the strength of our underlying business model, one that continues to generate consistent growth while supporting an expanding ecosystem of partners across Asia and other key markets.
As we look ahead, our focus shifts from restructuring to reinvestment, channelling the efficiencies gained into innovation, platform enhancement, and long-term value creation. The completion of this transition marks the close of a significant chapter in our evolution: from integration to optimisation. With a leaner structure, a strengthened leadership framework, and a clearly defined roadmap, EMB Mission Bound is now positioned to accelerate growth and deliver sustainable returns as we enter the final quarter of 2025 and beyond.
Stockholm, November 21 2025
Chi Ho Li
CEO
FUTURE REPORTING DATES
Q4 2025 March 20, 2026
Annual Report May 8, 2026
Q1 2026 May 22, 2026
AGM May 29, 2026
All financial reports are published on the company's website, www.embplc.com.
For more information
Andrea Wang
Senior Communications Manager
EMB Mission Bound AB
andrea.wang@embplc.com
www.embplc.com
The Company's Certified Advisor
Corpura Fondkommission AB
About the Company
Founded in 2019 and formerly known as LL Lucky Games, EMB Mission Bound is pioneering a new era of connected entertainment. Focused on the gaming industry, we aim to connect businesses, their customers, and the excitement of play in innovative and transformative ways. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol EMB. For more information, please visit: www.embplc.com
This information is information that EMB Mission Bound AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-21 10:00 CET.