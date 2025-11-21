EMB Mission Bound AB: EMB Mission Bound AB (publ) publishes interim report for the period January-September 2025

The Group continued to achieve growth in revenue in both Jul-Sep 2025 and Jan-Sep 2025. However, the strong top-line performance was offset by restructuring costs amounting to SEK 8,568k for Jul-Sep 2025 and SEK 12,374k for Jan-Sep 2025), resulting in a loss for both periods. Excluding these restructuring costs, the Group would have reported an income of SEK 3,263k for Jul-Sep 2025 and SEK 8,666k for Jan-Sep 2025, representing increases of 203% and 138% respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2024.

(Thousands SEK) Jul-Sep 25 Jul-Sep 24 % movement Jan-Sep 25 Jan-Sep 24 % movement Revenue 40,293 26,136 54% 125,120 56,605 121% EBITDA 1,615 3,412 53% 17,284 (3,060) 665% Operating Loss (5,302) (2,524) 110% (2,577) (18,426) 86% Loss for the period (5,305) (3,155) 68% (3,708) (22,851) 84% Total assets 79,362 81,268 2% 79,362 81,268 2% Net assets 37,320 37,013 1% 37,320 37,013 1% Loss per share, SEK (0.02) (0.01) 100% (0.01) (0.10) 90% Total number of shares 297,020,539 286,647,906 4% 297,020,539 286,647,906 4% Average number of shares 297,020,539 286,647,906 4% 293,588,418 223,174,244 32%

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025

There have been no events during the third quarter that require adjustment or disclosure in these financial statements.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

There have been no events after the reporting period that require adjustment or disclosure in these financial statements.

A WORD FROM THE CEO

Dear Shareholders,

The third quarter of 2025 marks an important inflection point for EMB Mission Bound. Following the strong growth and structural groundwork laid in the first half of the year, we entered Q3 focused on executing the second phase of our company-wide restructure, a deliberate transformation designed to align our operations, teams, and technology under a unified strategic framework.

While the quarter's financial performance reflects the temporary impact of restructuring costs, with SEK 8.6 million in expenses related primarily to organisational realignment, the underlying business continues to perform strongly. Excluding these exceptional items, the Group would have reported an income of SEK 3.3 million for the quarter, underscoring the resilience of our core operations and the scalability of our connected entertainment model.

The restructuring programme, initiated in Q2 and largely completed during Q3, has been comprehensive. It involved refining our global team structure, consolidating overlapping functions, and introducing clearer lines of accountability between product, technology, and commercial divisions. These changes, though associated with short-term costs, position us to operate with greater efficiency and agility as we scale into 2026. We expect the benefits of these structural improvements to become increasingly visible from Q1 2026 onwards, both in cost optimisation and in operational execution.

Despite these internal adjustments, our revenue for the quarter rose by 54% compared to the same period last year, driven by strong performance across service fees and technology access revenues. This reinforces the strength of our underlying business model, one that continues to generate consistent growth while supporting an expanding ecosystem of partners across Asia and other key markets.

As we look ahead, our focus shifts from restructuring to reinvestment, channelling the efficiencies gained into innovation, platform enhancement, and long-term value creation. The completion of this transition marks the close of a significant chapter in our evolution: from integration to optimisation. With a leaner structure, a strengthened leadership framework, and a clearly defined roadmap, EMB Mission Bound is now positioned to accelerate growth and deliver sustainable returns as we enter the final quarter of 2025 and beyond.

Stockholm, November 21 2025

Chi Ho Li

CEO

FUTURE REPORTING DATES

Q4 2025 March 20, 2026

Annual Report May 8, 2026

Q1 2026 May 22, 2026

AGM May 29, 2026

For more information

The Company's Certified Advisor

About the Company



