EMB Mission Bound AB: Report from the annual general meeting of EMB Mission Bound AB (publ) on May 30, 2025

At the annual general meeting of EMB Mission Bound AB (publ), reg. no. 559214-3316, (the "Company") on May 30, 2025, the following resolutions, among others, were passed. For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, reference is made to the notice to the annual general meeting that has previously been published and is available on the Company's website, embplc.com.

Adoption of the balance sheet and income statement, allocation of profits and discharge from liability etc.

The annual general meeting adopted the Company's balance sheet and income statement as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2024. The annual general meeting resolved that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the profit for the year be carried forward. The annual general meeting also resolved to discharge the board of directors and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2024.

Board of directors and auditors' fees

The annual general meeting resolved that fees to the board of directors shall be paid with SEK 240,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 120,000 to each of the other members who are not employed by the company.

The annual general meeting resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoice.

Election of the board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of three ordinary board members without deputies.

The annual general meeting re-elected the current board of directors consisting of Calvin Lim Eng Kiat, Cosmin Mihai Stan and Hans Isoz for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Calvin Lim Eng Kiat was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

The annual general meeting re-elected the registered accounting firm Deloitte AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Deloitte AB has announced that Zlatko Mehinagic will remain as auditor in charge.

Decision on the adoption of instructions for the nomination committee

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt a new instruction for the nomination committee. According to the instructions, the nomination committee is to be established through nominations from the three largest shareholders in terms of voting rights, who each appoint one member. If fewer members are nominated, other shareholders may continue until three seats are filled. Changes in the ownership structure may lead to the replacement of members so that the composition corresponds to the ownership structure. The nomination committee is appointed at the annual general meeting for the period until the next annual general meeting. It proposes the board of directors, auditors and fees, and any changes to the terms of reference. No remuneration is paid to members, but necessary costs may be charged to the company. The instructions are valid until further notice, and any adjustments are decided by the general meeting.

Decision on the appointment of the nomination committee

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect members of the nomination committee Yi Ning Ko and Calvin Lim Eng Kiat and to appoint Bryan Fun Kha Choong as a new member of the nomination committee.

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors, within the limits of the articles of association applicable at any time for shares and share capital, on one or more occasions, during the period until the next annual general meeting, to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles with or without preferential rights for the shareholders. Such issue decision may be made with provision for payment in kind, set-off or cash payment.

EMB Mission Bound AB (publ)

The board of directors

