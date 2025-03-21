EMB Mission Bound AB: EMB Mission Bound AB (publ) publishes year-end report for 2024

The Group continues to achieve growth in revenue for both Oct-Dec 2024 and FY24, leading to a much-improved financial performance for both periods. This resulted in positive EBITDA for both Oct-Dec 2024 and FY24, and with Oct-Dec 2024 posting a gain for the period.

(Thousands SEK) Oct-Dec 24 Oct-Dec 23 % movement FY 24 FY 23 % movement Revenue 35,456 10,245 ? 246% 92,061 28,864 ? 219% EBITDA 8,956 (5,562) ? 261% 5,894 (41,325) ? 114% Operating Profit/(Loss) 1,505 (9,280) ? 116% (16,921) (58,970) ? 71% Gain/(Loss) for the period 721 (12,550) ? 106% (22,130) (64,900) ? 66% Total assets 82,181 73,062 ? 12% 82,181 73,062 ? 12% Net assets 37,280 36,855 ? 1% 37,280 36,855 ? 1% Earnings/(Loss) per share, SEK 0.00 (0.09) ? 103% (0.09) (0.57) ? 84% Total number of shares 286,647,906 158,290,057 ? 81% 286,647,906 158,290,057 ? 81% Average number of shares 286,647,906 137,389,969 ? 109% 239,173,085 114,040,814 ? 110%

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024

The Group terminated its office lease agreement in Malaysia ahead of schedule to facilitate a move into a larger office space in order to support its expanding operation. This early termination resulted in a net loss of SEK 9k.

The Group recorded an impairment charge of SEK 1,609k under Amortization, depreciation, and impairments, related to the StormRGS platform acquired through the ReelNRG acquisition in 2022, as a new and improved EMB RGS platform developed out of Taiwan office was planned to go live in February 2025, which will effectively replace StormRGS platform.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

At the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 17 January 2025, it was resolved to change the Company's name to EMB Mission Bound AB (publ), which has now been formally registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

On 1 January 2025, the Group entered into a new 3-year lease agreement for the new office space in Malaysia, resulting in the recognition of lease assets and lease liabilities amounting to SEK 2,278k respectively.

A new and improved EMB RGS platform which was developed out of the Taiwan office went live in February 2025.

On 4 March 2025, signed Letter of Intent ("LOI") for the acquisition of strategic assets and business from the Confetti Group with an indicative purchase price of USD 375k, which will be paid in the form of newly issued shares in EMB Mission Bound AB.

Appointed Richard Hau as Chief Operating Officer to drive vision for connected entertainment.

On 17 March 2025, the Group and Confetti Group signed the Business Transfer Agreement ("BTA"), which aligned with the LOI signed on 4 March 2025. The purchase price is SEK 3.81 million (USD 375,000) which will be paid in the form of a promissory note, that will immediately be set-off against 10,372,633 newly issued shares in EMB Mission Bound ("Set-off Issue"). As a result of the Set-off Issue, the number of shares in EMB Mission Bound will increase by 10,372,633, from 286,647,906 to 297,020,539, and the share capital will increase by SEK 207,453, from SEK 5,732,958 to SEK 5,940,411.



A WORD FROM THE CEO

Dear Shareholders,

We have recently rebranded our company as EMB Mission Bound, embracing a future-focused identity and strategic direction. This transformation represents a pivotal step in our growth journey, showcasing our progress and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

Our rebranding marks a significant milestone in our company's evolution, highlighting our forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation. As EMB Mission Bound, we are transforming the gaming industry through online casino games, platforms, technology, and operator solutions while delivering seamless digital experiences. By leveraging a fully integrated value chain, we ensure efficiency and synergy across our products and offerings.

Building on the momentum of our third-quarter financial results, I am pleased to share that we have successfully closed the fourth quarter with a positive net cash inflow and net profit, both historic firsts for the Company. This achievement reflects positively on our operational efficiency and strong execution.

Our highly positive financial results this quarter reaffirm that our growth strategy is on the right track and reinforce our commitment to long-term financial sustainability. With a clear strategy and disciplined financial management, we strongly believe that we are well positioned in continuing to deliver value for our shareholders.

Aligned with our commitment to innovation, we are proud to announce the official launch of EMB RGS, an enhanced next-generation Remote Gaming Server platform. Released in February 2025, EMB RGS significantly improves stability, scalability, and overall performance, ensuring a seamless user experience. This upgrade introduces cutting-edge technologies and a redesigned interface, set to revolutionize how users interact with EMB's group of companies' services. It marks a key milestone in our strategy to remain at the forefront of the gaming and entertainment industry, with a lasting positive impact on our business and financial results for years to come.

I would like to once again express my gratitude to our shareholders for your trust and support as we strive to create long-term value.

Stockholm, March 21 2025

Chi Ho Li

CEO



FUTURE REPORTING DATES

Annual report May 9, 2025

Q1 2025 May 23, 2025

AGM May 30, 2025

Q2 2025 August 22, 2025

Q3 2025 November 21, 2025

Q4 2025 March 20, 2026

About the Company

Founded in 2019 and formerly known as LL Lucky Games, EMB Mission Bound is pioneering a new era of connected entertainment. Focused on the gaming industry, we aim to connect businesses, their customers, and the excitement of play in innovative and transformative ways. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol EMB. For more information, please visit: www.embplc.com

