Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A3CMYV | ISIN: SE0015797873 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HH
Frankfurt
07.01.25
15:29 Uhr
0,039 Euro
+0,001
+3,72 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 14:10 Uhr
18 Leser
Embark Group AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Embark Group AB (publ) on 7 January 2025

Finanznachrichten News

The extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") in Embark Group AB (publ), reg. no. 559214-3316, (the "Company") on 7 January 2025, adopted, among others, the following resolutions. For more detailed information regarding the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the EGM previously published and available on the Company's website, ladyluckgames.io.

Resolution to change the company name
The EGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to change the company name to EMB Mission Bound AB (publ) and to amend § 1 of the Company's articles of association accordingly. The resolution is conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's approval, otherwise the Company's current company name shall remain.

Resolution on authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles
The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors, within the limits for shares and share capital in the articles of association applicable at any given time, on one or more occasions, during the period until the next annual general meeting, to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles with or without preferential rights for the shareholders. Such an issue decision may be made with provisions for payment in kind, set-off or cash payment.

Embark Group AB (publ)

The board of directors

For more information

Chi Ho Li
CEO
Embark Group AB (publ)
michael.li@ladyluckgames.tw

The Company's Certified Advisor

Corpura Fondkommission AB

About the Company

Founded in 2019, Embark Group, formerly known LL Lucky Games, is an "All-in-One Venture Platform" transforming innovative ideas into scalable businesses. We combine the strengths of a venture studio, accelerator, incubator, and private equity firm to support entrepreneurs. Embark Group AB is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol EMB.

