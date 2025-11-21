Pan American Silver's Q325 results saw the initial 27-day contribution from the recently acquired 44% interest in the Juanicipio project, which boosted its attributable silver production by c 10% and lowered the silver segment all-in sustaining cost (AISC) to an impressive US$15.4/oz. EBITDA adjusted for equity investment in the project was up 51% y-o-y and 11% q-o-q. We have upgraded our estimates on higher commodity prices and Juanicipio, raising our discounted cash flow (DCF)-based valuation of PAAS from US$38.0/share to US$43.5/share. The company is also evaluating a two-stage development approach for Skarn to maximise the value of the combined deposit, which, in our view, is not yet full priced in by the market.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...