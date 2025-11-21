

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has announced the Finnish city of Tampere as the European Capital and Croatia's Dubrovnik as Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism.



The competition of the 2026 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism celebrates tourism destinations leading in accessibility, sustainability, digitization and cultural heritage in the European Union.



This year's competitions saw an increase in participants from a wide range of countries. In total, 58 destinations from 22 countries competed for the European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism titles. The 15 shortlisted destinations were invited to present their cases to the European Jury in Brussels, who selected the winners of both competitions.



Tampere stood out for its innovative practices, performing strongly across all four categories. The city blends accessible culture, heritage protection, and nature, while being committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Surrounded by lakes and nature, Tampere encourages visitors and locals alike to experience its beautiful landscapes without barriers. The city has opened its first accessible beach at Lake Pyhäjärvi and created four barrier-free nature trails, with guides and route information available online at Outdoorstampere.fi. A shuttle bus service for national parks also guarantees easy access to nature.



Dubrovnik impressed the jury with its pioneering approach to sustainability and its potential to serve as a role model for other destinations. The city is ensuring sustainable tourism growth while protecting the historic center with innovative measures, such as limiting the number of daily cruise visitors to 4,500 or two ships at a time and working closely with the local community in the 'Respect the City' project.



Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, said, 'Tourism is one of Europe's most dynamic sectors and a cornerstone of our cultural and economic identity. By investing in sustainability and digital innovation, we are ensuring that Europe remains not only the world's leading destination, but also the most responsible. This year's winners embody this ambition, setting a high standard for smarter, more sustainable and more inclusive tourism across our Union.'



