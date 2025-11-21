GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: FaZe Esports, a GameSquare Company, Partners with Clout to Launch FaZe Esports Pass

Launch of the FaZe Esports Pass ushers in a new era of fan engagement by merging gaming culture, collectibles, and community into one ecosystem.

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, and technology company, today announced the launch of the FaZe Esports Pass, an all-access digital membership developed in partnership with Clout, an emerging fan-engagement platform transforming how audiences connect with the brands, teams, and creators they love.

The FaZe Esports Pass, located on the Clout platform, introduces a new, scalable digital product designed to deepen fan engagement, expand recurring revenue streams, and unlock a long-term, gamified marketplace for FaZe fans worldwide. The FaZe Esports Pass gives fans access to exclusive rewards, challenges, and benefits through a gamified setting, allowing users to progress through a battlepass-styled marketplace for real rewards and unique drops.

Season 1 runs through February 18th, 2026. Fans can sign up for the FaZe Esports Pass Clout platform (available on iOS, and Android).

"The FaZe Esports Pass and our partnership with Clout mark major milestones in executing our digital strategy and building scalable, high-margin products across the GameSquare ecosystem," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "The FaZe Esports Pass is purpose-built for today's fan offering an interactive, gamified, and reward-driven online experience. It expands our monetization opportunities, strengthens the FaZe Esports brand, and creates a new repeatable product framework we can extend into other GameSquare properties, teams, and partners."

"The FaZe Esports Pass represents the next evolution of fan engagement, and we're excited to bring this to fans on Clout," said Stu Porter, CEO of Clout. "Fans have always wanted to be part of the story and rewarded for their engagement. Now they can play, earn, and collect inside an experience built entirely for them."

The FaZe Esports Pass expands GameSquare's growing portfolio of owned digital products and fan monetization channels. It provides:

A new recurring digital revenue stream through season-based memberships

A scalable foundation for future brand integrations across GameSquare's ecosystem

High-margin digital rewards and low-friction onboarding for fans

A direct engagement layer between FaZe Esports and millions of fans worldwide

Future seasons will introduce new collaborations, partner integrations, reward tiers, and expanded cross-ecosystem features powered by GameSquare's growing technology infrastructure.

About Clout

Clout gamifies fandom by turning engagement into real rewards. Fans engage, compete, earn XP & coins, and redeem marketplace prizes while connecting with the teams, brands, and creators they love most. Built for fans and powered by community, Clout's mission is to reward fan engagement and redefine participation in the online culture, gaming and sports ecosystem. For more information - visit www.playclout.gg.

About FaZe Esports

FaZe Esports is the competitive arm of the FaZe organization, representing one of the most recognized names in global esports. Known for its championship teams and impact across titles like Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, and Fortnite, FaZe Esports continues to shape the future of competitive gaming and fan-driven entertainment.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, returns generated by its business strategies, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans and strategies, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's annual meeting and corporate governance, its ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties.

These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact Lou Schwartz, President Phone: (216) 464-6400 Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations Andrew Berger Phone: (216) 464-6400 Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations Alana Battaglia / The Untold Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/faze-esports-a-gamesquare-company-partners-with-clout-to-launch-f-1105537