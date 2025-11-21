

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's producer price inflation accelerated in October to the highest level in four months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



Industrial producer prices rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 0.7 percent increase in September. Prices have been rising since February.



The prices of products for sale on the domestic market increased 1.7 percent, and those on non-domestic markets climbed by 0.9 percent.



Mining and quarrying prices surged 8.3 percent from last year, and those in the manufacturing sector rose by 1.3 percent. On the other hand, prices for utilities were 2.7 percent cheaper.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for consumer goods alone grew 3.8 percent, and those for intermediate goods increased by 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, there was a 0.5 percent fall in energy prices.



On a monthly basis, output prices edged up 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in September.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News