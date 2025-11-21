

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA. L), a defense, aerospace, and security solutions provider, Friday announced that it has received a contract from the Danish Ministry of Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization or DALO to deliver 44 additional CV90MkIIIC infantry fighting vehicles for around $450 million.



This builds on the previous contract given in 2024 for 115 CV90s, bringing the total to 159 CV90MkIIIC vehicles for the Royal Danish Army and replaces the planned mid-life extension program for the existing CV9035DK fleet.



'The infantry fighting vehicle is an essential part of the combat power in the heavy brigade. It is therefore crucial that we acquire a consolidated fleet of vehicles as quickly as possible,' said Commander of the Danish Army, Major General Peter Boysen in a press release from DALO.



Currently, BAE shares were trading at 1733.50 GBp, down 1.23% on the London Stock Exchange.



