Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Corbett Fine to its board of directors (the "Board") effective today. Mr. Fine currently serves as Vice President of Digital Marketing and Performance at IGM Financial and is widely regarded as one of Canada's most influential digital executives, with a track record of driving transformation across financial services, telecommunications, and retail.

Mr. Fine has successfully led marketing and digital functions for over 20 years, driving innovation at major Canadian organizations including Bell, Rogers, and CIBC, where he served as the Vice President and Head of Simplii Financial. His expertise focuses on modernizing marketing technology and orchestrating full-funnel growth strategies, where Mr. Fine assists complex organizations in leveraging data, analytics and technology to optimize ROI, enhance customer lifetime value, and drive measurable business growth.

"Corby brings extensive experience in digital brand leadership. His decision to join our Board is a validation of BrandPilot's mission to redefine how enterprises eliminate waste and unlock growth in their marketing investments. Corby brings the kind of strategic clarity, operating discipline, and forward-thinking perspective that will help support BrandPilot's next phase of development," said Brandon Mina, CEO.

Mr. Fine replaces Ms. Jillian Bannister, who has, effective today's date, resigned from the Board and will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders, scheduled for January 15, 2026.

Ms. Jillian Bannister, one of the Company's earliest investors and champions, has stepped down from the Board as she begins a new chapter as Senior Director, Digital Acceleration & Optimization at Franklin Templeton. Jillian played an instrumental role in BrandPilot's early momentum, providing strategic guidance and hands-on support during the Company's foundational stages. Ms. Bannister will continue to advise the Company in her new role on the Company's Advisory Board. The Board and executive team extend their sincere gratitude for her contributions and look forward to her continued success in this exciting new leadership role.

Proposed Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that it intends to settle an outstanding debt totaling $17,272.75 owed to a strategic advisor for past services in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 691,910 units of the Company (each, a "Debt Settlement Unit") at a deemed price of $0.025 per Debt Settlement Unit (the "Debt Settlement").

Each Debt Settlement Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Debt Share") and one common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 at any time on or before the twenty-four (24) month anniversary from the date of issuance. The securities issued under the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Closing of the Debt Settlement is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and subject to addressing any comments received from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional return-on-investment (ROI) for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands, while AdAi combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns.

Forward-Looking Statements

