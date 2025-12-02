Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its customer portfolio, welcoming a diverse group of new customers across industries including retail, telecommunications, financial services, beauty, and non-profit.

In recent months, BrandPilot has onboarded several top-tier North American and global organizations who are now leveraging the Company's core offering to reduce media waste, increase efficiency, and unlock untapped budget within their digital advertising programs. This sustained momentum underscores BrandPilot's growing reputation as a trusted performance partner for enterprise brands seeking to optimize spend, improve ROI, and make data-driven decisions in an increasingly complex advertising landscape.

Customer Success Highlights

Leading North American Telecom Provider

Within the first 29 days of using AdAi across two major regions, this telecom organization achieved more than 58,000 optimized clicks and reduced its cost-per-click (CPC) by 78-79%. The program identified approximately $28,000 in monthly savings, enabling over $21,000 in potential reinvestment toward digital growth initiatives.

National Financial Services Firm

In the first 13 days post-activation, this financial services leader generated 7,146 AdAi-driven clicks, representing 91% of total campaign traffic. CPC dropped by 80%, from $0.26 to $0.05, resulting in $871 in immediate savings and more than $2,000 in projected monthly efficiencies.

Global Beauty & Personal Care Brand

Over the first 26 days, this beauty brand recorded 15,768 clicks, representing 81% of all campaign traffic, while reducing CPC by 66%. The campaign delivered $3,599 in immediate savings and an estimated $4,200 in ongoing monthly cost reduction.

International Non-Profit Organization

After launching in early September, this mission-driven organization secured 1,606 optimized clicks and reduced CPC by 55% within the first 12 days. The initiative generated $530 in early savings, with more than $1,300 in projected monthly efficiency available for reinvestment into outreach programs.

Revenue Expansion Through Progressive Adoption

Early monthly revenue figures will often be modest on a per-customer basis as engagements typically begin with a narrow diagnostic scope-focused on a limited number of branded keywords or pilot segments. As customers validate that there is no drop in click-throughs, traffic quality, or revenue-and often an increase in efficiency and conversion consistency-they expand coverage steadily. This expansion, combined with our variable-fee model tied to a portion of verified savings, causes revenue per customer to grow meaningfully over time. In many cases, we expect that revenue from a customer in month six will be several multiples of the initial first-month contribution.

"Our revenue model is simple-we only earn when we deliver verified savings. Customers start with small tests, but once they see stable performance and real cost reductions, they expand quickly, and that growth compounds our revenue over time. The steady increase in our customer base, paired with strong post-audit adoption, shows our growing position in enterprise performance marketing. Because our fees scale directly with validated savings, each engagement becomes a long-term compounding opportunity. As more organizations move from evaluation to activation, we expect recurring revenue per customer to rise through broader keyword coverage, higher optimization volumes, and deeper integration into their digital workflows." said John Beresford, Chief Revenue Officer at BrandPilot AI.

Continued Growth in Platform Demand

BrandPilot's commercial pipeline also continues to accelerate. As previously disclosed, the Company's evaluation cohort included 43 organizations actively assessing AdAi; this group has now expanded to more than 65 companies across North America, Europe, and APAC, representing substantial category diversity and growing global interest in BrandPilot's technology. In addition, the Company has initiated a significant number of formal audits over the past 60 days, reflecting heightened demand from enterprise brands seeking independent verification of media waste, efficiency gaps, and savings opportunities within their advertising programs.

New Customers Advancing Into Live Trials

In addition to the expanding evaluation pipeline, two organizations-a national home furnishings retailer and a fast-growing education technology company-have recently advanced from preliminary assessment into full live trials of the AdAi solution. These transitions reflect the strength of early diagnostic findings and the clear financial upside identified during initial evaluations. Both companies are now running active campaigns through AdAi, further validating the platform's ability to uncover measurable efficiency gains across diverse industry sectors.

Across BrandPilot's commercial pipeline, a significant percentage of organizations that complete an AdAi audit transition into an active trial or full deployment. Over the past 60 days, the Company has seen one of its highest conversion periods to date, with a growing portion of evaluated keywords being added into managed campaigns each week. In many cases, clients initially test fewer than 25 keywords, but quickly scale to hundreds or thousands as efficiency gains are validated and internal teams gain confidence in AdAi's automation.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Its core platform, AdAi, identifies hidden inefficiencies in digital advertising campaigns and helps brands recover wasted ad spend in real time. Additional products, including Spectrum IQ and Social Runway, support AI-powered influencer marketing and paid social performance.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the rate of adoption of AdAi for Google Shopping Ads, the performance and effectiveness of the AdAi platform in reducing wasted spend and improving ROAS, the growth and size of the retail search advertising market, changes to Google's advertising products or policies, competitive pressures in AI-powered marketing solutions, and the Company's ability to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

