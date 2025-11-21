Consti Oyj: Senate Properties has selected Consti as the construction service provider for the Government Palace construction project

21.11.2025 17:25:01 EET | Consti Oyj | Inside information

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDE INFORMATION 21 NOVEMBER 2025, at 5.25 p.m.

Senate Properties has selected Consti as the construction service provider for the Government Palace construction project

Senate Properties has selected Consti Korjausrakentaminen Oy, subsidiary of Consti Plc, as the construction service provider for the Government Palace construction project.

The total cost estimate for the key alliance construction project is approximately EUR 195 million.

According to the preliminary timetable, the construction work is scheduled to begin in autumn 2026 and to be completed during 2030.

The procurement decision shall be legal after the end of the appeal period under the Act on Public Procurement and Concession Contracts.

