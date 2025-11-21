Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.: Esperion Partner Otsuka Launches NEXLETOL in Japan for the Treatment of Hypercholesterolemia

- Company to Receive $90 Million Total Payment -

- Third Largest Global Market for Cardiovascular Prevention Represents Significant Global Growth Opportunity for NEXLETOL -

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka), the Company's partner in Japan for the development and commercialization of NEXLETOL- (bempedoic acid) tablets, received National Health Insurance Price Listing and launched NEXLETOL for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and familial hypercholesterolemia.

"We are thrilled that Otsuka, our partner in Japan, has received national pricing approval and launched NEXLETOL. Japan represents the third largest market globally for cardiovascular prevention and this launch marks a significant commercial milestone. The resulting $90 million payment not only strengthens our financial position but also underscores the strategic value of our partnership. Most importantly, this approval brings us closer to our mission of improving cardiovascular health by expanding access to innovative therapies for patients in Japan who are striving to manage their LDL-C levels and prevent cardiovascular events." said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Esperion.

Under the terms of the collaboration and license agreement, Esperion will receive $90 million in a near term payment as a result of the recent Otsuka achievements, including product and pricing approvals. The Company is also eligible to receive additional sales milestone payments based on total net sales achievements by Otsuka in Japan, as well as tiered royalties ranging from fifteen percent to thirty percent on net sales in Japan.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.

Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X -

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding marketing strategy and commercialization plans, current and planned operational expenses, expected profitability, future operations, commercial products, clinical development, including the timing, designs and plans for the CLEAR Outcomes study and its results, plans for potential future product candidates, financial condition and outlook, including expected cash runway and profitability, and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion's actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion's commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, the outcomes and anticipated benefits of legal proceedings and settlements, and the risks detailed in Esperion's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

Esperion Contact Information:

Investors:

Alina Venezia

investorrelations@esperion.com

(734) 887-3903

Media:

Tiffany Aldrich

corporateteam@esperion.com

(616) 443-8438