

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains cautious amidst mixed job market data that tempered Fed rate cut expectations and dovish comments from a Fed official.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly in the red. Asian markets finished trading with deep losses.



The six-currency Dollar Index rallied. Ten-year bond yields eased across regions.



Crude oil prices slumped amidst expectations of a Russia-Ukraine peace plan. Gold Futures are trading mildly above the flatline. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,826.80, up 0.16% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,557.00, up 0.28% Germany's DAX at 23,162.63, down 0.63% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,508.85, down 0.20% France's CAC 40 at 7,985.31, up 0.05% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,520.55, down 0.89% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 48,625.88, down 2.40% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,416.50, down 1.59% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,834.59, down 2.45% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,220.02, down 2.38%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1513, down 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.3084, up 0.08% USD/JPY at 156.93, down 0.36% AUD/USD at 0.6437, down 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.4103, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 100.31, up 0.15%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.057%, down 1.17% Germany at 2.6902%, down 1.06% France at 3.468%, down 0.49% U.K. at 4.5450%, down 0.96% Japan at 1.781%, down 1.93%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $62.42, down 1.51%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $57.94, down 1.80%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,065.29, up 0.13%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $83,597.04, down 8.32% Ethereum at $2,723.99, down 9.20% XRP at $1.92, down 9.28% BNB at $819.10, down 8.79% Solana at $126.37, down 10.13%



