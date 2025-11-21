

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Nokia (NOK) announced that it will invest $4 billion to expand its U.S. research, development, and manufacturing footprint, working alongside the Trump administration to advance AI-ready network technologies across mobile, fixed access, IP, optical, and data center systems.



The plan builds on its $2.3 billion U.S. investment tied to the Infinera acquisition, as well as Infinera's previously announced $456 million in CHIPS-supported manufacturing projects.



Approximately $3.5 billion of Nokia's new commitment will be allocated to U.S. R&D, reinforcing its efforts to develop next-generation connectivity and AI technologies.



Roughly $500 million will fund manufacturing and R&D expansions in states such as Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Nokia said the initiative will strengthen its AI-optimized networking portfolio and deepen development in automation, quantum-safe networks, advanced semiconductors, and materials science.



Nokia CEO Justin Hotard said the investment will enhance America's ability to deliver secure and scalable AI-driven connectivity and support research that shapes the future of network infrastructure.



NOK currently trades at $5.93 or 1.11 percent higher on the NYSE.



