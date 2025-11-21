Vranken-Pommery Monopole: Licensing of the Pompadour Brand to Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Reims, November 21, 2025

On October 1, Vranken-Pommery Monopole decided to accept the offer from the Lanson-BCC Group, which was more attractive than that of the Vranken Company, for the sale of the Heidsieck & Co Monopole brand.

In order to provide Vranken-Pommery Monopole with additional resources, strengthen its commercial development in the premium segment, and provide it with a cost-sharing arrangement, Compagnie Vranken has decided to license the Pompadour brand to it, with marketing set to begin in late 2025. Vranken-Pommery Monopole will retain the related inventories.

Maison Pompadour is the first new Champagne House of the 21st century. Backed by its unique collection of Reserve Vintages from the Clos Pompadour vineyards, Champagne Pompadour stands out for its uniqueness and embodies a resolutely modern vision of Champagne for enthusiasts around the world.

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vineyard cultivation to winemaking and distribution. It also operates in three other wine regions: Provence, Camargue, and Douro. The Group is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, practicing sustainable viticulture, and preserving the environment.

Its brand portfolio includes:

The Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Pompadour, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;

The Rozès and Sao Pedro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;

The Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wines;

The Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(code "VRAP" (Paris), "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

