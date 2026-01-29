Anzeige
WKN: 913302 | ISIN: FR0000062796 | Ticker-Symbol: 9VP
München
29.01.26 | 08:47
11,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAISON POMMERY & ASSOCIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAISON POMMERY & ASSOCIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,25011,80019:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 18:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maison Pommery & Associés: Financial Press Release: Consolidated turnover for 2025: € 293,2 M ()

Financial Press Release

Consolidated turnover for 2025: € 293,2 M (*)

(*) under audit

Reims, January 29, 2026

The year 2025, following on from 2024, is marked by instability linked to geopolitical and economic uncertainties affecting the Champagne industry:

  • Trade: another year of declining volumes for the Champagne appellation (-2.2% in shipments, or 265.9 million bottles in 2025, and approximately -3% in value)
  • Production: an adjustment in stocks with a third consecutive year of decline in the yield of the Champagne appellation, set at 9,000 kg/ha compared to 10,000 kg/ha in 2024

In this context, Maison Pommery & Associés achieved consolidated sales of €293.2 million in 2025, down 3.6% compared to 2024.

Consolidated turnover in millions of euros:

Activity2024 Turnover
(€M)		2025 Turnover (€M)Change
25 vs 24
Champagnes263,2258,5-1,8%
Provences & Camargues22,117,4-21,5%
Others (Portos, Sparkling Wines, others)18,617,3-7,3%
Group Total304,0293,2-3,6%

Champagnes-

  • Maison Pommery & Associés is making progress in packaged bottles and gaining market share:
    • In volume: 3.6% increase, while shipments in the sector are down 2.2%
    • In value: 0.1% increase, while the market is down approximately 3%
  • The decline in sales in the Champagne segment (-1.8%) is due to a reduction in interprofessional sales.
  • In packaged bottles, Maison Pommery & Associés achieved a slight increase in sales, with a positive volume effect offset by the mix effect linked to the Charles Lafitte development plan implemented to revitalize Champagne sales.
  • Champagne Pommery & Greno continued its positive momentum with volume growth of 1.2%. The House's efforts on its portfolio of prestige cuvées are bearing fruit, with growth of 8.1% in the premium range: Cuvée Louise, Apanage 1874, and Grand Cru Royal.
  • 39% of sales were made in France and 61% abroad. While most markets are growing in volume, the House's growth is being driven by the French market. In the United States, the subsidiary's Champagne sales rose by 5.2% at constant exchange rates (+0.5% as reported, due to the depreciation of the USD over the year 2025).

Côtes de Provence and Sable de Camargue-

  • The decline in segment revenue is due to a strategic reorientation of interprofessional sales with the discontinuation of certain volumes.
  • Bottled wines grew by 3.1% in volume.
  • The vineyards returned to normal agronomic yields for the 2025 harvest thanks to the adoption of sustainable viticulture principles in sandy soils during the year.

Port and Douro wines-

  • Sales of Portuguese wines are down 20.5%. The loss of a major listing could not be offset by other markets..?

Sparkling Wines-

  • Sales of sparkling wines rose 2.7%, driven by strong growth for the Louis Pommery England brand (+29.2% in volume).

Next communication-
Publication of 2025 annual results: March 30, 2026 after market close.

Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group also has a presence in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.
Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.
(Code "POMRY" (Paris et Bruxelles); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

Contacts:

Maison Pommery & Associés:

Press:

Franck Delval, Directeur Financier
+33 3 26 61 62 34?
comfi@maisonpommery.fr		Laurent Poinsot?
+33 1 53 70 74 77?
lpoinsot@image7.fr?

Caroline Simon?
+33 1 53 70 74 65?
caroline.simon@image7.fr


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
