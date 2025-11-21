Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Updates Investor FAQs; Highlights Newly Published Q3 Shareholder Letter

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR and FORME brands and pending acquirer of Sportstech, today announced that it has updated the Investor FAQ section of its website to address shareholder questions related to the Company's most recent quarterly filing, timing of the Sportstech acquisition, and 2025 pro forma revenue expectations of more than $80 million.

This update follows the Company's Q3 2025 shareholder letter, published yesterday, which provided a detailed narrative on TRNR's operating progress, integration milestones and pro forma performance. As the letter noted, "Q3 marked a pivotal step forward for Interactive Strength. It was our first full quarter with Wattbike in the group, a period of accelerating revenue growth at Sportstech, and a quarter in which we started to achieve what we set out to deliver earlier in the year: clearer signs of scale, stronger alignment between our brands, and continued progress toward completing the Sportstech acquisition."

Trent Ward, CEO of TRNR, noted: "We continue to work every single day - together with the Sportstech team and with the support of our new CFO, Caleb Morgret, who is EU-based - to complete the Sportstech acquisition as quickly as possible. Many workstreams across both companies and their advisors are approaching their conclusions, and we remain confident in our ability to finalize this transformational combination. We appreciate the patience and engagement of our shareholders as we move through the final steps of the process."

The Company encourages all shareholders to visit the Investor FAQ page and to read the full Q3 shareholder letter for additional context on TRNR's reported and pro forma results, integration activities, and 2025-2026 outlook.

Shareholders may also sign up on the Investor Relations website to receive email updates directly from the Company as new information becomes available.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride-feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training-ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, our ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result," "trajectory," "target," similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the possibility of acquiring future businesses or completing the referenced pending transactions in a timely manner or at all, the financial performance of those acquisitions and the resulting guidance of having more than $80m of pro forma revenue in 2025, achieving profitability by Q4, and the financial performance of acquisition targets which have not been audited or reviewed by a PCAOB auditor and could vary materially (a) once that audit or review work is completed and such financials are included in the Company's reported financials and (b) due to the effect of the exchange rates of foreign currencies, which can be volatile, or that the business is at an inflection point in Q3 and that there is a significant go-forward opportunity for investors. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products and the products of the acquisition targets if the acquisitions are completed (collectively, the "Products"); competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors and the competitors of the acquisition targets; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our Products and adequately maintain our inventory; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our Products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

