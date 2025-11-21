Griffith Foods and PepsiCo Launch Collaborative Model to Scale Regenerative Agriculture

As part of COP30, Griffith Foods, together with PepsiCo, present OURO, a financing and technical assistance project supporting corn and soybean farmers in adopting regenerative practices such as cover crops, composting, and biological inputs to restore soils and build climate resilience.

In its first year, the project began establishing a scalable model for regenerative transition- targeting 7,000 acres (≈2,800 hectares) and is already supporting farmers in adopting regenerative practices. It complements other global initiatives through which Griffith Foods has reached nearly 4,000 farmers worldwide, strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting equity in agricultural communities.

Globally, and as part of its sustainability commitment, Griffith Foods continues advancing toward a regenerative future-with a 19% reduction in operational emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) and more than 15 regenerative agriculture projects active across regions. These efforts align with the company's aim to achieve Net Zero in its value chain by 2040 while advancing regenerative agriculture practices across 1 million acres (approximately 404,000 hectares) by the end of the decade, with an emphasis in Central and South America.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Griffith Foods, a multinational company with more than 100 years of global experience developing food solutions, will participates in the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil. During the event, the company calls for collective action to transform global food systems and reaffirms its role as a catalyst for change in the industry through projects that bridge sustainability, innovation, and inclusion.

In this context, Griffith Foods, together with PepsiCo and a common sourcing partner, launch OURO, a pioneering initiative in Goiás, at the heart of Brazil's Cerrado region, designed to accelerate farmers' transition to regenerative practices through financing and technical support. As part of a long-term commitment to regenerative agriculture, the initiative focuses on soil restoration through farmer technical assistance and financial incentives based on practice adoption and GHG reductions. The initiative promotes practices such as cover cropping, composting, and the use of biological inputs to regenerate soil health, strengthen climate resilience, and reduce dependency on synthetic inputs. The project takes place in a key agricultural area that accounts for nearly 60% of Brazil's soybean and corn production.

The shared goal is to restore ecosystems, improve farmer profitability, and enhance climate resilience across two crops critical to the local agricultural economy and food supply chains. Through this work, Griffith Foods reinforces its purpose of "Blending Care and Creativity to Nourish the World" by co-creating science-based, innovative, and regenerative solutions.

"At Griffith Foods, we see this partnership as part of our journey to nourish the world and transform the food system. Guided by our 2030 Aspirations, we're turning that vision into action-moving beyond 'do no harm' thinking to embrace a regenerative mindset that restores soils, strengthens communities, and proves that business can be a true vehicle for greater good" said Nicholas Costa, Regional Sustainability Director for Central and South America at Griffith Foods.

This project also introduces an innovative "Payment for Practices" and "Payment for Outcomes" model, which rewards both the adoption of regenerative techniques (such as cover crops, composting, and bio inputs) and the measurable results in emissions reduction.

"This program tackles the biggest barrier to regenerative agriculture: the financial risk farmers face when transitioning to new practices," said Thais Souza, Global Procurement Manager - ESG at PepsiCo Brazil. "By providing direct economic incentives, we're enabling behavior change that improves soil health, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and builds climate resilience."

Costa added that this and other initiatives are part of Griffith Foods' 2030 Aspirations- an ambitious global plan to nourish the world sustainably through three key pillars: building sustainable food system networks, developing a nutritious and sustainable portfolio, and creating new markets to serve the underserved.?

Across its regenerative agriculture initiatives, Griffith Foods currently has nearly 30,000 acres (approximately 12,000 hectares) in transition across projects in Canada, Colombia, the United Kingdom, and Thailand, fostering practices that restore ecosystems and strengthen rural livelihoods. Through these and related programs, the company continues to promote inclusive and sustainable agricultural development in partnership with local producers, suppliers, and organizations worldwide. In parallel, Griffith Foods continues to strengthen its commitment to nutrition and innovation, with 56% of its global portfolio meeting external nutrition standards and numerous value chain projects underway in Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

For Griffith Foods, innovation and sustainability are the path to transforming food systems. In line with this commitment, the company will continue strengthening projects with industry partners to advance shared value models that foster environmental regeneration and community well-being, fulfilling its purpose of Blending Care and Creativity to Nourish the World.

About Griffith Foods

Griffith?Foods?is a global product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, culinary driven, customized products. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods is a family-owned business known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to "Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World."? Operating in over 40 countries across six continents, Griffith Foods employs more than 5,000 people, including over 40 chefs and 340 food scientists, who work together to create solutions that nourish people, planet, and communities.? The company's product capabilities include seasonings, sauces, dressings, coating systems, and alternative protein solutions. Griffith Foods' primary areas of focus include Foodservice, Food Manufacturers, Protein Processors, and Retail. For more information, visit?www.griffithfoods.com???

