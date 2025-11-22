Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 5,882,352 units in the capital of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering (the "Closing").

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions and the receipt of all necessary approvals.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and development of its Litecoin and development of it's Litecoin mining initiatives.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

